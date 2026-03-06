Control Z Announces Buy One Get One FREE Offer with Assured Smartphones

Control Z, a startup operating in India’s refurbished smartphone market, has launched its Holi Sale 2026 with a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) FREE promotion. The sale runs from March 4 to March 8, 2026, and offers customers a guaranteed free smartphone with every eligible purchase made through the company’s official website and select retail locations.

The timing is clearly intentional. Holi is one of the biggest festive shopping periods in India, and brands often roll out aggressive deals to capture attention. Control Z seems to be leaning into that festive spirit by combining online discounts with a physical retail event in Gurugram. It is a slightly different approach, and perhaps that is part of the appeal.

Key Takeaways from the Control Z Holi Sale

The BOGO sale runs from March 4 to March 8, 2026

Purchases are available through the Control Z website and select retail locations

Customers receive a free Realme smartphone depending on their spending tier

Spending ₹15,000 to ₹19,999 includes a free Realme C61

Purchases ₹20,000 to ₹29,999 come with a Realme C63 5G

Orders ₹30,000 to ₹39,999 include a Realme 14X

Premium refurbished iPhones also qualify for a free Realme device

A one-day in-store event in Gurugram is planned for March 8

Slab-Based Rewards and Premium iPhone Deals

At the center of this Holi campaign is a tiered reward structure. Essentially, the more customers spend on their refurbished smartphone purchase, the more valuable the free device they receive.

For buyers in the entry tier, spending between ₹15,000 and ₹19,999, Control Z offers a Realme C61 as the complimentary phone. Customers spending ₹20,000 to ₹29,999 receive a Realme C63 5G, which adds 5G connectivity and slightly stronger specifications.

At the highest tier of ₹30,000 to ₹39,999, buyers receive a Realme 14X at no additional cost. This model sits higher in the Realme lineup and offers stronger overall performance.

The company is also pushing premium refurbished Apple devices as part of the promotion. Customers purchasing models such as the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max will automatically receive a free Realme C61 as part of the offer.

This strategy seems designed to encourage buyers who might already be considering high-end refurbished iPhones. Adding a second smartphone, even a budget one, makes the purchase feel a bit more rewarding. Perhaps even practical for families or secondary use.

Exclusive Retail Event in Gurugram

The five-day sale concludes with a special in-store event on March 8, 2026, at the Control Z retail location in Sector 14, Gurugram.

This event works almost like a limited drop. The offer will be available only to the first 50 walk-in customers visiting the store that day. These shoppers will be able to access the same slab-based free smartphone offers available online, but through a fixed-price in-store purchase.

According to Yug Bhatia, founder of Control Z, the company wanted to combine digital convenience with an engaging physical shopping experience during the Holi festival. The idea, it seems, is to bring people into the store while still maintaining the strong online presence the brand relies on.

In a way, it also adds a sense of urgency. Limited in-store spots tend to create excitement, especially during festive sales.

Availability and How to Participate

Customers can participate in the Holi BOGO promotion by purchasing eligible refurbished smartphones through the Control Z website between March 4 and March 8, 2026. The free Realme smartphone will be automatically included based on the final purchase value.

For those who prefer an in-person purchase, the Sector 14 Gurugram store event on March 8 offers the same deals, although access is limited to the first 50 visitors.

Given the popularity of festive smartphone deals in India, these offers may see strong demand, especially for buyers looking at refurbished iPhones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When does the Control Z Holi Sale start and end?

A1: The Holi sale runs from March 4 to March 8, 2026.

Q2: Which free phones are available in the BOGO offer?

A2: Customers can receive a Realme C61, Realme C63 5G, or Realme 14X, depending on the purchase amount.

Q3: Do I get a free phone if I buy a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max?

A3: Yes. Purchasing premium models such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max qualifies you for a free Realme C61 during the promotion.

Q4: Where is the physical store event happening?

A4: The in-store event will take place at the Control Z retail store in Sector 14, Gurugram on March 8, 2026.

Q5: How many people can participate in the Gurugram store offer?

A5: The in-store rewards are limited to the first 50 walk-in customers on the final day of the sale.