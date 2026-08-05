Bharti Airtel reports ₹58,539 crore consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27 as ARPU climbs to ₹264

Bharti Airtel Limited announced its audited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026, delivering consolidated quarterly revenues of ₹58,539 crore. The top-line figure represents an 18.4% growth year-on-year and a 5.7% increase quarter-on-quarter, driven by operational expansion across India and Africa operations. India business revenues reached ₹41,214 crore, marking a 9.7% year-on-year growth. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the Indian mobile segment climbed to ₹264 from ₹250 in the same quarter last year, supported by high customer additions in the postpaid tier and steady upgrades to smartphone data services. Consolidated net income before exceptional items grew to ₹8,057 crore compared to ₹5,948 crore in Q1 FY26.

Key Takeaways

Consolidated revenue rose 18.4% year-on-year to ₹58,539 crore.

India mobile ARPU increased to ₹264, up from ₹250 in Q1 FY26.

Highest ever quarterly postpaid additions of 1.0 million, taking total postpaid users to 30.0 million.

Homes revenue surged 33.2% year-on-year, adding 473,000 customers in Q1 FY27.

Consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.17 from 1.70 year-on-year.

Segmental Performance and Customer Metrics

Bharti Airtel, headquartered in India, is a global telecommunications provider with operations across 15 countries in Asia and Africa. The enterprise serves 681 million customers globally after adding 14.9 million users during the quarter.

India mobile revenue grew 9.2% year-on-year, backed by 5.0 million sequential additions to its smartphone data customer base, which now stands at 80% of total mobile customers. Monthly data consumption per user increased 36.0% year-on-year to 34.4 GB. In the network domain, the company added 1,579 towers and 14,540 mobile broadband base stations during the quarter.

The Homes vertical recorded a 33.2% year-on-year revenue increase, adding 473,000 users to take the overall subscriber base to 14.7 million. Airtel Business, the corporate digital services wing, grew 12.0% year-on-year, supported by enterprise cloud and connectivity demands.

Financial Indicators and Strategic Moves

Consolidated EBITDA reached ₹33,599 crore with an EBITDA margin of 57.4%. India operations yielded an EBITDA of ₹24,781 crore, achieving a margin of 60.1%. Consolidated capex stood at ₹13,386 crore, with India investments accounting for ₹9,698 crore.

During the quarter, Bharti Airtel finalized a share swap transaction to raise its stake in Airtel Africa PLC to over 79%. The Africa operation ended the quarter with 189 million customers, posting a 21.1% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency.

The company also introduced the Airtel Secure Workforce platform, an enterprise-grade Zero Trust Architecture security solution, alongside testing 5G network slicing for its Postpaid Fast Lane product.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27?

A1. Bharti Airtel reported consolidated quarterly revenues of ₹58,539 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Q2. What is Bharti Airtel’s mobile ARPU in India for Q1 FY27?

A2. Bharti Airtel’s India mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) reached ₹264 during the quarter, compared to ₹250 in Q1 FY26.

Q3. How many postpaid users did Airtel add in Q1 FY27?

A3. Airtel added 1.0 million postpaid users in Q1 FY27, which is its highest quarterly addition in the segment, bringing total postpaid users to 30.0 million.

Q4. What is the current net debt ratio of Bharti Airtel?

A4. The consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 1.17, showing improvement from 1.70 as of June 30, 2025.