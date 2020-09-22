Since the introduction of USB Type-C on Google Chromebook pixel and MacBook, the technology has spread rapidly and now lots of smartphones use this technology for connectivity. The USB Type-C is mainly focused on increased speed and you can connect it either way like Apple’s lightning connector. Here we are listing the best USB Type-C flash drives you can buy.
1. SanDisk 32 GB Flash Drive Type-C:
SanDisk is always first for an innovation in technology and keeping that thing alive, SanDisk introduces a USB OTG drive for smartphones with USB Type-C port. This flash drive is made of plastic with a USB Type-A connector on one side and Type-C on another. With USB 3.0 interface, you will get a fast read and write speed.
|Brand
|SanDisk
|Product Dimensions
|4.3 x 1.9 x 1.3 cm
|Weight
|45 Grams
|Price
|Rs. 3,099 for 32 GB
2. Sony 64 GB Type-C flash drive:
Sony 64 GB Type-C USB drive is metallic-looking USB drive comes with silicon cover included in the package. The drive is pretty small in size with a better metal build and Type-C connector. This USB drive comes in only 64 GB version only but it is a bit costly for what it’s offering.
|Brand
|Sony
|Product Dimensions
|8.5 x 0.9 x 13.5 cm
|Weight
|14 g
|Price
|Rs. 4,955 for 64GB
3. Eaget CU10 Type-C:
Eaget CU10 Type-C USB drive is the stiffest USB OTG Type-C USB drive. By design. The USB drive is shockproof and waterproof and also comes with a keyring to attach your keys to it. The USB Type-C connector comes with a protective cap on to protect it from dust and water. The Read and write speed of this drive is low even the drive is USB 3.0.
|Brand
|Eaget
|Product Dimensions
|5.1 x 1.8 x 0.9 cm
|Weight
|5 g
|Price
|Rs. 2,124 for 16 GB
4. Transcend JetFlash JF890s:
Transcend JetFlash JF890s had a simple design with a cap on USB Type-C connector and you can shift the cap to USB Type-A if you are using Type-C and vice versa. This USB drive comes in two variants- 32 GB and 64 GB with USB 3.0/3.1 interface, which will give you incredibly fast read and write speed.
|Brand
|Transcend
|Product Dimensions
|2.9 x 0.9 x 1.4 cm
|Weight
|18 g
|Price
|Rs. 2,449 for 32 GB
Rs. 3,699 for 64 GB
5. Kingston DT Micro Duo Type-C OTG:
Kingston DT Micro Duo welcomes Type-C USB drive in the family and looks much more like the DT micro duo OTG version, this one is also metal design with the turnable cap on the USB Type-C connector. The drive interface is USB 3.0 but still the read and write speed is a bit low.
|Brand
|Kingston
|Product Dimensions
|3 x 1.7 x 0.8 cm
|Weight
|5 g
|Price
|Rs. 2,742 for 64 GB
Conclusion
Although USB Type-C is just a beginning but soon it’s going to capture the tech world and you’ll see USB Type-C port on your every gadget. So, it’s good to stay prepared and buy one of the USB Type-C USB drive. These were the best USB drives in the Type-C world and the best one which I will suggest you to buy is Eaget CU 10 type C because this USB drive is waterproof and shockproof.