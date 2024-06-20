Apple Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Models

Apple recently introduced “Apple Intelligence,” a new AI-powered feature set specifically designed for its latest iPhone 15 Pro models. This article explores why these advanced capabilities are restricted to the higher-end devices.

Understanding the Exclusivity of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence harnesses the power of on-device generative large language models to enhance user interactions across its devices. This system integrates deeply with iOS 18, providing functionalities like audio transcription, improved SMS and notification summaries, and more personalized interactions through Siri. However, this cutting-edge technology demands high computational resources, particularly in terms of memory and processing power.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are equipped with the A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of DRAM, which are essential for running the sophisticated AI features that Apple Intelligence offers. In contrast, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models contain the A16 processor with only 6GB of DRAM, insufficient for these advanced operations​.

Furthermore, the AI capabilities in Apple Intelligence involve complex optimizations to maintain efficiency and performance. Apple employs techniques such as low-bit palletization and LoRA adapters in its hardware to ensure that these AI processes run smoothly, with minimal latency and without compromising battery life or device performance​.

Enhanced Siri Capabilities

One of the most touted features of Apple Intelligence is the significant upgrade to Siri. The AI enhancements have transformed Siri into a more context-aware assistant capable of understanding and executing a vast array of tasks across Apple’s and third-party apps, making everyday interactions more intuitive and less intrusive

The Technical Breakdown

The reason behind the limitation to the Pro models lies in their superior hardware. The DRAM requirements—specifically, 2GB of dedicated vacant DRAM—are crucial for the proper function of Apple Intelligence. This makes the Pro models, with their higher RAM and more powerful chipset, the only candidates capable of supporting such resource-intensive tasks​.