AKAI India Launches WebOS 4K Smart TV Series with 32, 43, 50, & 55-inch variants

Ads

AKAI reveals its new range of 4K, FHD, and HD Smart TVs based on a revolutionary WebOS. AKAI’s range brings to your fingertips a more enjoyable content discovery experience unlike any other. Paired with the magic remote and ThinQ AI, it’s a single solution for all your entertainment needs. ThinQ AI supports Alexa-built in compositely to ease your experience of TV streaming, searching, and broadcast channel viewing. AKAI 55” WebOS 4K UHD is handsomely priced at 39990. Multiple ease of buying options through flexible EMI options starting from 3999 are available from partners like Bajaj Finance, Pinelabs, Kotak, and more.

WebOS is highly adaptive to independent viewership styles and contains an enhanced usability potential suitable to diverse users. With a fun and intuitive interface, you get quick access to most frequently used applications, and history-based content discovery prompts based on purely user preference. You can also get recommended content and related information at a single glance.

Combined with the WebOS TV, you’ll get a magic remote that takes your experience to the next level. Simple voice control features for interacting with Alexa, make your life easier and help you seamlessly skim through content. The sleek design of the remote is combined with a serious amount of functionality with a click wheel that gives you an ergonomic scrolling experience. Hotkeys and quick access settings make shifting, discovering, and watching content an enticing experience.

Ads

However, the AKAI WebOS takes things up a notch truly unlocking the potential of voice control via the magic remote. You, as a viewer can get all the info you need by simply asking for the same. Explorer, an upgraded version of AKAI’s magic link delivers informative content related to what shows on screen to help viewers learn more about interests that mat be relative to their content. This includes details regarding locations, trivia, and much more. The OS also performs a deeper analysis of viewer preferences and helps you discover content that’s straight up your alley!

Akai’s WebOS Smart TV range will have variants of 4K in 55”, 50”, 43” & 32”. Akai’s bezel less design language is chic and stylish coupled with a range of uber-functional features that give you a premium experience. Akai’s WebOS TVs come with HDR 10 HLG, Dolby Audio, Dual Band WiFi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, screen mirroring, MEMC, 4k Upscaling, ALLM, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB ROM! Customers also get access to top of the line OTTs like Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv, Hotstar, Apple TV, etc.

Anurag Sharma, Director AKAI India says, “At AKAI our moto has been very simple – to add value to your lives. We strive hard and innovate new features every day to add to your experience and make the world of entertainment a free space to explore and find yourself. Our efforts are geared to help you have a seamless and breezy experience.”