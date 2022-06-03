Airtel Payments Bank and Muthoot Finance partnership for offering Gold Loan

Adding to its digital banking product portfolio, Airtel Payments Bank has started offering easy access to credit to its customers. The bank customers can now apply for a gold loan from Muthoot Finance within a minute on the Airtel Thanks app.

With this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank customers can get hassle-free gold loans with Zero processing fees from Muthoot Finance. Offering maximum value, Muthoot Finance gives as high as 75% of the pledged gold value as a loan. Customers get doorstep disbursals for loan amounts of INR 50,000 and above.

Gold loans can be obtained by anyone by pledging gold jewelry they own against financial aid. This removes the hassle of breaking an existing investment, especially for a short-term requirement. The loan amount can be used for any personal or work-related requirement. In addition, the gold is kept safe by the institution till the loan is paid off.

Through Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loan amounts starting from INR 3000 and for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges.

Customers can also apply for a Gold loan by visiting the 500,000 neighbourhood banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan – Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “Gold Loans are secured loans that can be availed to cater to a variety of needs, from personal to professional. We are delighted to partner with Muthoot Finance to offer easy access to Gold Loans through Airtel Thanks App. The flexible pay-back facility offered by Muthoot Finance makes it a great solution for customers who are looking for either short or long-term loans. We are positive that our customers will benefit from the same.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of Muthoot Finance said, “We are excited to join hands with Airtel Payments Bank to bring an effective and inclusive lending solution for customers. The partnership will give access to secured and affordable credit to customers looking for quick liquidity against their gold assets. We are happy to serve an extensive range of customers across various geographies and ticket sizes.”

Apply for Gold Loan in three simple steps: