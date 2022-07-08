U&i Launches New Range of Accessories for the Smart Travelers

Ads

Leading Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i is happy to announce the launch of its new accessories that should be a part of your travel, wherever you go. Be it camping with friends or trekking by yourself, commuting to work, or heading for an extended vacation, these gadgets will ensure uninterrupted entertainment all along the way.

If you are planning a trip make sure you pack along at least three (if not all) of U&i‘s latest and innovative gadgets. Whilst on the move, you would want to keep yourself away from the hustle and bustle of your fellow travelers. Plug in a U&i Takeover Series Wireless Neckband and immerse yourself into some great-sounding music. Comfortable to the ‘T,’ these smart-looking dual-colored BT V5.0 headsets can keep you entertained for 30 hours without a hitch. Now that 12 hours flight won’t be as excruciating after all. And if you are moving around to work and back, pop in the ultra-compact U&i Welcome Plus Series TWS – Wireless Earphones to keep you company. Extremely lightweight and highly ergonomic, the earbuds are very comfortable and can entertain for upto 20 hours before you need a refuel. Complete with zero-pressure touch controls, these BT V5.0+EDR TWS earbuds come in premium matte-finished Black to suit any attire you wear. And if safe commuting on foot is your priority, the U&i Army Series Single Wireless Earphone should interest you. It’s an awesome-looking military-color single-ear earbud with a comfortable ear fin, designed mainly for voice and video calls, or quick videos on the go, and offers up to 72 hours of talk time.

And if you are planning to trek or camp out with the gang, you would want to carry one of these little wonders for a memorable stay in the wild. The U&i Lamp Series TWS 2-in-1 Speaker combines a survival gadget with an entertainment twist. Onboard this 5-Watt ultra-compact BT speaker is a powerful flashlight that will help you navigate your way at night. Built using a 52mm driver, the audio performance is loud and crisp for some entertaining music or a hands-free voice call. Pair it up with another twin Lamp Series and you can share/extend your music with your buddy too. It’s designed for the outdoors with rubber and waterproof body and the best part is it has some cool RGB lights too so you can party on the move.

What’s a camp night without a bonfire and music don’t forget to pack the U&i Bolt Series Wireless Speaker with Mic. Set up a dance floor anywhere with its powerful 20-Watt RMS (2 x 10W drivers) audio performance and some cool and jazzy RGB lighting. Or grab the mic and kickstart an instant karaoke session and turn those campfires into some of the most memorable events. And when you are tired and hungry, tune in to your favorite local FM radio station while your meal awaits you.

While travelling when your gadgets run out of battery power, don’t get disappointed if you are left outdoors without a charger. The U&i Action Series Power Bank will ensure your smartphone(s) and tablet(s), earbuds, speakers, and flashlights are charged and ready for action whenever you need them. Cleverly designed with 8 suction cups to keep your smartphone attached while charging, this 20000mAh powerbank also ensures all your gadgets are safe from any charging hazards such as overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and overcharging. Complete with micro USB, USB-A, and Type-C ports, it also houses a display to keep you posted on the internal batteries’ charge capacity.

Pricing and Availability:

All these gadgets are must-have for your daily commutes that make life simple and convenient. Great for work and play, these products can be purchased from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Takeover Series Wireless Neckband – MRP INR 2,499 in Aqua, Blue, Yellow and Red colors

in Aqua, Blue, Yellow and Red colors U&i Lamp Series TWS 2-in-1 Speaker– MRP INR 1,699 in Red, Black and Blue colors

in Red, Black and Blue colors U&i Welcome Plus Series TWS – Wireless Earphones – MRP INR 3,499

U&i Army Series Single Wireless Earphone – MRP INR 2,199

U&i Bolt Series Wireless Speaker with Mic – MRP INR 5,999

U&i Action Series Power Bank – MRP INR 2,999