UC Browser to launch In-app Cloud Storage Service- UC Drive in India

The popular mobile web browser- UC Browser has now announced revamp of its strategy for the India market. Following which, the company plans to launch its own in-app cloud storage service for Indian users, dubbed as UC Drive.

Being an in-app cloud storage, UC Drive will offer a seamless connection with browsing scenario within UC Browser and sync stored media including videos, songs, photos, and more across all the UC users’ mobile devices, allowing users to directly save a wide variety of downloadable content while browsing without eating up storage of their mobile devices.

As an integrated cloud storage for browsing platform, UC Drive will allow users to save any downloadable content using the “Save to Drive” functionality. Alongside, the Drive will also work as an excellent tool for instant file exchange with its “File Sharing” option amongst users.

Moreover, it’ll also offer the ability to sync any folder on your phone with cloud storage, followed by the option to give access to multiple people. The service will be available for free to all UC users, offering large cloud storage space.

As a matter of fact, India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads. And hence, it’ll be the one to witness UC Drive’s first launch in the global market.