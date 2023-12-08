Threads Adds Topic Tags, Expanding Discoverability and Community Building

Meta’s Threads app has officially rolled out topic tags, a feature similar to hashtags that allows users to categorize and discover content based on shared interests.

Key Highlights:

Topic tags replace traditional hashtags: Instead of the # symbol, Threads uses blue-text hyperlinks to identify topics.

Enhanced search functionality: Users can explore conversations and content related to specific topics through search.

Focus on community building: Topic tags aim to foster closer connections around shared interests within the app.

Global rollout: The feature is now available to all users worldwide.

Threads Leans Towards “Topic Tags” Instead of Hashtags

Initially tested in November 2023, Threads’ new topic tag feature deviates from the traditional hashtag format used on other social media platforms. Instead of adding a # symbol before a keyword, users simply type the word itself, which then appears as a blue hyperlink.

According to Meta, this design choice aims to emphasize the community-driven nature of the app and differentiate it from the broader reach of hashtags.

Topic Tags Enhance Discoverability and Connection

The introduction of topic tags provides several advantages to Threads users:

Improved search: Users can easily find conversations and content related to their interests by searching for specific topics.

Organized discussions: Topic tags help group related conversations together, making it easier to follow discussions and participate in online communities.

New connections: By exploring topics, users can discover new people who share their interests and connect with them on a deeper level.

Global Availability and Future Development

Following a successful testing phase, Meta has rolled out topic tags to all Threads users worldwide. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing the app’s usability and fostering meaningful connections among its users.

Looking ahead, it’s likely that Meta will continue to refine the topic tag feature based on user feedback and engagement. Future updates could include:

Trending topic lists: Highlighting popular topics within the app could further enhance discoverability.

Topic-based filters: This could allow users to tailor their feed to see content related to specific interests.

Topic-specific groups: Dedicated groups for specific topics could offer a more focused space for discussion and interaction.

A Step Towards Stronger Communities

Threads’ introduction of topic tags marks a significant step towards strengthening community building within the app. By facilitating discoverability and connection, this feature empowers users to explore shared interests and build meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals. As the feature evolves, it will be exciting to see how it continues to shape the Threads experience and create a more engaging and connected online community.