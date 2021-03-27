The recently launched OnePlus 9 series has some tough competition from Vivo which has officially announced its new X60 Pro+ smartphone in India. The X60 Pro+ isn’t alone as there also is the X60 and the X60 Pro that make up the X60 series. However, it is only the X60 Pro+ that runs the SD 888 chipset and offers flagship-level specs while the other two serve as high-end budget offerings.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display having a resolution of 2,376 × 1,080 pixels. The display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled to a max of 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear boasts of a quad-cam setup comprising of a 50 MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor having f/1.57 aperture and OIS support. Next, there is the 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor having f/2.2 aperture and Gimbal Stabilization. Then there is the 32 MP portrait lens having f/2.08 aperture and an 8 MP periscope lens having f/3.4 aperture. On the front, there is the 32 MP shooter for selfies and video conferencing.

The rear camera also supports several modes which include night mode, portrait, photo, video, panorama, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, AR stickers, super moon, sports mode, Astro mode, long-exposure mode.

Other highlights of the X60 Pro+ include its in-screen fingerprint sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4200 mAh battery that is backed by a 55 W fast charger. The phone runs the company’s Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. Plus, there is the USB Type-C port as well for data syncing and charging roles. Another cool feature of the phone, or for that matter, the X60 series is its virtual RAM technology where 3 GB of storage is used as RAM to boost performance.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro specifications

Both the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro sit lower down the spec ladder compared and have similar internal build. For instance, both the phones sport a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 870 SoC is common to both phones too though the X60 Pro benefits from 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The base Vivo X60 gets 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is common to both phones, as is the Funtouch OS 11.1 platform based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC while the USB Type-C port allows for data transfer and charging roles. Power comes from a 4300 mAh battery supported by a 33W fast charger on the X 60 Pro while the base X60 gets a lightly smaller 4200 mAh battery.

As for optics, both the models get a triple camera setup. That comprises of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor having f/1.48 aperture and OIS, a 13 MP sensor having f/2.2 aperture, and a 13 MP lens of f/2.46 aperture. A 32 MP front shooter allows for selfie shots and video calls.

Price and availability

The Vivo X60 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs 37,999 while the 12 GB + 256 GB model is priced Rs 41,990.

The Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single 12 GB + 256 GB model that is priced Rs 49,990.

Both the X60 and X60 Pro come in shades of Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

The X60 Pro+ is available in the single 12 GB + 256 GB model is priced Rs 69,990.

The V60 series can be bought from Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall along with several offline retail partners.