Stuffcool launches New Upgraded Centurion 120W 4 Port Charging Station

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has upgraded the most powerful charger in India – The Centurion to 120W. The Centurion is equipped with 4 ports in total – 3 Power Delivery enabled Type C Ports, and 1 Universal Fast Charging Type A Port that can fast charge any and every personal device you own. The Centurion is able to provide 100W of output from a single Type C Port, ideal for the new Macbook Pro 16” that requires 96W of power for efficient charging. The Centurion is a one-stop solution to charge multiple personal devices without having to carry multiple chargers.

The Centurion is equipped with an Auto-Detect IC that intelligently allocates power depending on the device’s requirement. It is also equipped with intelligent 6 layers of protection to protect your devices from irregular heating and unwanted damage. The Centurion is also BIS Approved.

The total power output is 120W, that is divided smartly to each connected device. For instance, the new Macbook Pro 13” M1 series requires 61W of power, once connected, there will be almost 60W of power still available for your other devices. The Centurion is also compatible with all fast charging protocols other than Power Delivery such as Samsung PPS (Super Fast Charging), Samsung AFC, Qualcomm QC3.0. It can also charge latest Type C Laptops/Ultrabooks, DSLR Cameras and even Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Tech Specs:

Type-C1 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A,20V/5A(Max.100W)

Type-C2 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A,20V/5A(Max.100W)

Type C3: DC 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.5A (50W MAX)

USB-A2 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A (Max30W)

Individual use

Type-C1/Type-C2 : 100W Max

Type-C3 : 50 Max

USB-A : (30W Max)

Simultaneously use

Type-C1+Type-C2 : 60W+60W

Type-C1+Type-C3 : 100W+20W

Type-C1+Type-C2+Type-C3 : 67W+35W+20W

Type-C2+Type-C3 : 100W+20W

Type-C1+Type-C2+USB-A : 67W+35W+18W

Type-C1+USB-A : 100W+18W

Type-C1+(Type-C3+USB-A) : 87W+17W

Type-C2+USB-A : 100W+18W

Type-C2+(Type-C3+USB-A) : 87W+17W

Type-C3+USB-A : 5V=3.4A

Type-C1+Type-C2+(Type-C3+USB-A) : 67W+30W+17W