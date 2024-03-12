Slack Enhances User Experience with Major Update

Slack, the popular work chat application, has unveiled its most significant redesign to date, focusing on organizing conversations more efficiently and showcasing new features. This overhaul aims to tidy up the user interface and introduce enhancements that improve the app’s usability and functionality, particularly for remote workplaces.

Key Highlights:

The update maintains Slack’s familiar purple aesthetic and conversation flow but adds customization options.

A new sidebar categorizes chats and information into sections like “Home” and “Later” for better organization.

An “Activity” feed consolidates threads, mentions, and reactions into one view, mirroring Microsoft Teams’ functionality.

The redesign simplifies navigation across multiple workspaces, addressing the needs of larger organizations with separate teams.

A new + button at the bottom of the screen streamlines the creation of new chats, calls, and collaborative canvases.

The Giphy app integration with Slack marks a significant enhancement in the platform’s functionality, allowing for a more dynamic and expressive form of communication within teams. Users can add the Giphy app to their workspace, enabling any team member to post GIFs in conversations. This feature is accessible from the shortcuts menu, and users can search for GIFs by typing a word or phrase, shuffle through options, and select one to share in the conversation. Furthermore, Slack provides the capability to manage Giphy settings, including setting a maximum GIF rating to ensure that the content shared is appropriate for the workspace environment​​.

