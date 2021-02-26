Realme has bolstered its Narzo series with two exciting new handsets named Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A. That apart, the company also took the opportunity to launch its Realme Buds Air 2 along with several gaming accessories as well.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

This happens to be the first Narzo branded 5G phone launched in the country It comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Chipset with 5G+5G DSDS technology that supports dual SIM standby. The base model of the phone offers 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, while the top-end version offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Keeping things moving is a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 30W Dart Charging tech. This, the company said, will enable the phone to attain a full charge in 65 mins. For optics, there is the triple-lens camera system at the rear highlighted by the 48 MP AI primary cam. The front gets a 16 MP selfie cam on the front, peeping from behind the hole-punch along the top left.

The 6 GB + 64 GB model of the Narzo 30 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999, while the 8 GB + 128 GB model will set you back Rs. 19,999. The sale starts on March 4, from 12:00 noon onwards. The phone will be available from Flipkart as well as Realme.com, along with select offline sales partners. Colour options include Sword Black and Blade Silver.

Realme Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A also features a 6.5-inch display, while on the other side of it lies a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage on the base model, while the top-end model offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone also boasts of a 13 MP dual camera at the rear, while the front gets an 8 MP selfie cam. A 6000 mAh battery backed by an 18W charger keeps the lights on.

Coming to price, the 3 GB + 32 GB variant of the phone is priced quite competitively at Rs. 8,999 while the 4 GB + 64 GB model comes with a Rs. 9,999 price tag. The phone is available in shades of Lazer Black and Lazer Blue. The sale starts March 5, 12:00 noon onwards via Flipkart, Realme.com, along with other offline retail channels.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme also launched its Buds Air 2 with Active Noise Cancellation that can shut out external noise of up to 25 dB. The earbuds also boast a 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver and a new Bass Boost plus bass enhancement feature. There is a dual-microphone onboard as well, while battery life is also an impressive 25 hours.

The Buds Air 2 is priced at Rs. 3,299 and comes in shades of white and black. The sale starts March 2, 12:00 onwards, and is going to be available from Flipkart and Realme.com as well as other offline retail channels.