Realme GT 2 with SD 888 chipset, 5000mAh battery, and 50 MP camera launched in India

Realme has launched the GT 2 smartphone in India without much fanfare. The company had earlier launched the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone and the new GT 2 now joins the series. Interestingly, the company took to Twitter to announce the launch of the GT 2 via its official Twitter handle. The phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED HD+ display having a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The rear offers a triple camera system comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front offers a 16 MP shooter. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery backed by a 65W fast charger.

Realme GT 2: Price, availability, and colour options

The Realme GT 2 starts at Rs 34,999 for the model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs. 38,999.

Both models will go on sale in the country via Flipkart or Realme online store starting April 28, 12 PM onwards.

The smartphone comes in colour options of Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

With the GT 2 being part of the company’s anniversary sale, there are offers galore to celebrate the occasion. The includes a flat Rs. 5,000 discount when bought using HDFC Bank credit card or debit card. The offer also applies when buying the phone using the Easy EMI option as well.

When bought via Flipkart, there is a 10 percent discount for the taking that applies to Axis Bank credit cards though the discounted amount will be up to Rs. 750 only.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display having a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness setting of 1300 nits. The display includes a punch-hole at the far left corner which houses the 16 MP front shooter. While still on cameras, the rear comes with three of those which include the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3 MP macro sensor. The primary 50 MP sensor also comes with optical image stabilization as well.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled to either 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM or 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that again is supported by 65W fast charging tech.