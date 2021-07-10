The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has a new device to target the budget or rather the first-time smartphone buyer segment – the new C11 2021 device. The company has priced the smartphone at a quite affordable Rs. 6,990 while still offering decent levels of specs.

At that price, what you have is the model with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, which also happens to be the only model the phone is going to be available in. Powering the phone is the octa-core UNISOC SC9863A processor that comes with a 1.6gGHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor architecture.

On the front, there is the 6.5-inch display having a 20:9 screen aspect ratio while offering an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also includes a small water-drop notch at the top that accommodates the selfie cam. For its primary camera, there is the 8 MP unit at the rear having an f/2.0 aperture that is also capable of shooting 1080p videos.

The phone also features a triple card slot that includes two dual SIM cards and a micro SD card slot. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging as well. Another eye-catching feature of the phone is the unique geometric pattern that Realme said has been engraved using a German five-axis precise radium engraving machine.

The new C11 2021 is available in shades of Cool Blue and Cool Grey. The phone can be ordered via Amazon and Realme.com along with other offline and online retail channels.