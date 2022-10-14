realme announces new realme Care service system for a seamless customer experience

realme, the most trusted technology brand, has launched realme Care service system for a seamless and simplified end-to-end customer support for its users. The launch marks the brand’s entry into its second phase of growth with an added focus on customer experience beyond expectation. realme’s 70 million+ users in India can now easily access customer services across both online and offline touch-points ranging from whatsapp to social media and 1000+ service centers across the country.

realme is committed to improve customer service experience and customer satisfaction with high-quality service. As the updated service system of realme, realme Care highlights the further deepening of the concept of “consumer-oriented”.

Commenting on the announcement Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality’ as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience and care’ as the core values. We are hopeful that realme’s service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry.”

realme has also announced realme Care+, available at an affordable cost starting INR489. The Privileged plan lets consumers avail complete Mobile Protection Services through multiple packages including an extended 1 year warranty, 1 year screen protection and 1 year of accidental and liquid protection. realme Care+ subscribers will get access to realme trusted experts, hassle-free claim process, authorized service center with genuine device parts. realme Care+ is available for both existing and new users across online, including realme.com, and offline channels. Users can buy the Care+ plan

Powered by 4D upgrades of double centers, double lines, double guarantee and digital customer service platform, users can now enjoy an added experience with a more intelligent, convenient, efficient and personalized service system.

Double Centers consisting of Technical Support Center alongside Service Center will aid a faster and more professional maintenance

consisting of Technical Support Center alongside Service Center will aid a faster and more professional maintenance Double Lines are advanced online and offline services that will further enhance user experience. Users can now reach out to realme customer care across social media, email, voice, whatsapp and web chat from 9am-9pm. The voice service is also now available in 9 regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi

are advanced online and offline services that will further enhance user experience. Users can now reach out to realme customer care across social media, email, voice, whatsapp and web chat from 9am-9pm. The voice service is also now available in 9 regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi Double Guarantee promises standardization and personalization of user services with the launch of realme Care+.

promises standardization and personalization of user services with the launch of realme Care+. Digital customer service platform improves service efficiency with intelligent and integrated customer service, system SMS notification and live tracking for service process, multiple self-service like spare parts price, software upgrade, knowledge base, pick-up service/TV on-door service and check warranty status.

As part of the after-sales services, realme in India operates through 500+ service centers with 47 exclusive service centers for smartphones, AIOT products and laptops alongside 500+ on-site service centers covering all postal regions of India for TV services. The company has already achieved the Customer Satisfaction Target of 90% among its customers. It has also been awarded “The Performer of Week” consecutively for two weeks by Flipkart for its excellent service during Big Billion Days this year.