pTron Amplifies Gaming Experience with all-new Bassbuds Epic just at 799

Homegrown Digital Audio accessories and lifestyle brand, pTron announced the launch of its Gaming TWS, Bassbuds Epic on Flipkart. Stacked with key features sought out by gamers: low-latency wireless technology, closed acoustic sound, long playtime, and ergonomic shape for comfort.

Speaking at the launch of the new gaming TWS, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The all-new Bassbuds Epic packs the must-have technologies gamers demand fully immersive play. The Bassbuds Epic is a must-have gaming gadget for casual gamers seeking entry-level gaming earbuds for maximum gaming thrill”.

Unlike other wireless earbuds, the Bassbuds Epic’s proprietary AptSenseTM low latency solution offers closed acoustic audio clarity for fully immersive in-game playback. Each earbud’s unique ergonomic shape paired with pTron’s proprietary miniaturized audio drivers deliver deep powerful bass, natural mids, and crisp highs for unrivaled sound quality engineered specifically for gaming. The earbuds feature Game & Music Mode for seamless on-the-go entertainment. The multi-function touch control on the earbud provides tactile and intuitive control, allowing the user to move seamlessly between gaming and calls.

The Bassbuds Epic also utilizes dual-channel standard Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for seamless transmission with Type C quick charging (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case). The earbuds’ dual microphones with TruTalkTM ENC technology deliver clear communications, reducing background noises for a rich multiplayer gaming experience.

Blending the nostalgia of gaming with a modern form factor, the Bassbuds Epic is available at a special festive launch price of INR 799/- on Flipkart for first 3 days. The earbuds will be available at a regular price of INR 899/- after the launch offer.