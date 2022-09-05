Portronics Launches ‘Harmonics Z2’ Wireless Neckband with Auto ENC, 30 Hrs Battery Life and Large 12mm Drivers

Ads

Leading player and provider of Innovative, Digital, and Portable gadgets, Portronics launches its latest pair of neckband earphones — Harmonics Z2. The new wireless earphones boast of superior noise-free calling using Auto ENC and an amazing battery life with USB-C fast charging that gives you a whopping 3 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

The Harmonics Z2’s most salient feature is its Auto ENC support wherein the bluetooth earphones greatly help in reducing the background environmental noise for disturbance-free calls and entertainment. Thanks to the large 12mm drivers, each earbud produces crisp and rich sound with deep thumping bass for an immersive HD audio experience. Your movies and music will never sound the same again with the Harmonics Z2.

Now your long journeys won’t be boring anymore — the Portronics Harmonics Z2 is a power runner built to offer up to a whopping 30 hours of continuous entertainment. The wireless earphone comes with an amazing battery capacity of 250mAh so you can talk to your loved ones worry free or enjoy your favourite music because your neckband is not going to ditch you. And that’s not all! Thanks to the USB Type-C fast charging battery, a simple 10-minute charge can give you a playback time of 3 hours.

Designed with a premium dual-colored look, the Harmonics Z2 is crafted using soft tensile-strengthened silicone for daily use available in Sky Blue, Black, Red, Yellow and Blue color variants. The metal earbuds are also designed with a custom fit and soft skin-friendly ear tips for superior comfort. The buds also sport a magnetic latch offering a non-slip fit around the neck, which helps keep the wires away from tangling and also prevents the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use.

Built around a powerful Bluetooth V5.2 chip, the Portronics Harmonics Z2 bluetooth earphone features Lightning Connect for swift pairing with your device. The band houses the control panel that offers greater ergonomics using which you can control your smartphone with simple click controls. Change tracks, adjust the volume or call on Siri and Google with just a click gesture.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Harmonics Z2 is available in the market at a discounted price of just INR 799 backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can purchase these Neckband Earphones from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.