Portable projectors you could consider for your long Republic Day weekend entertainment

One of the first things one will do as the year begins is looking at the calendar and record all the long weekends that will make up those exciting lengthy vacations or time at home in 2023. Whether you want to watch an amazing new music video, spend time with your closest friends and family, or display photos from your most recent vacation, a projector may enhance the specialness of your long weekend.

So, plan your weekend with the best portable projectors of 2023 and let the fun begin. Here are some projectors:

BenQ GV11 – Rise above small screens and snuggle up to supersized bedtime movies and TV shows quietly into the night. The compact BenQ GV11 brings a laid-back streaming enjoyment to life in the comfort of your home day and night with a big display, free-angle projection, and Google-certified Android TV 10. 270-degree 5W speaker tuned by treVolo provides a room-filling sound with an acoustic waveguide design and has a sealed enclosure design to decrease distortion with stronger bass extensions. Hear the compact GV11 in action and prepare to be impressed for INR 37,990, the device is available on Amazon and Flipkart. GV11 is powered by Android TV 10 and serves up as an All-In-One projector with a seamless interface and Voice Assistant, projecting a sea of content from your favorite apps such as Prime Video, YouTube, and more without glitches.

BenQ GV30– Movies nights can always be fun and exciting if one has a portable projector handy and ‘BenQ’s GV30 Projector’ can be the perfect buddy to entertain the whole family in this long weekend. The gadget is available on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 49,990. With a portable size and trendy look, the ‘BenQ GV30 Projector’ projects your favorite videos in 720p HD Resolution & 300 ANSI Lumens with Android TV, Wireless Casting, HDMI, USB-C Connectivity & 6 Picture Modes 135° Projection Angle with Auto Focus and Vertical Keystone. The Projector also offers 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Speaker with Extra Bass for loud and clear audio quality.

BenQ GS50- Making movie nights more fun and exciting, ‘BenQ’s GS50 Projector’ is the perfect gift to entertain the whole family this New Years. With a portable size and trendy look, the ‘BenQ GS50 Projector’ projects your favorite videos in Full HD resolution. Priced at INR 74,990 on Amazon and Flipkart the loud and clear audio quality of this projector is achieved with a built-in 2.1 Channel Audio BT speaker with extra bass. The BenQ GS50 Projector is available on amazon at INR 74,990 and focuses on how it’s a powerhouse of entertainment for the whole family makes it all the more worth it.