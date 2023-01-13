BenQ Launches GV11 – LED Smart Wireless Portable ‘Comfy Corner Home Theatre’ Projector with Android TV 10 for Endless Entertainment

BenQ, the No.1 Portable Projector Brand in India, today announced the launch of its LED wireless smart portable projector, GV11 an ideal personal entertainment appliance which offers unlimited enjoyment for modern lifestyles with space and time constraints. GV11’s 135- degree rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone offer an incredible range of angles for projecting onto walls, screens, or ceiling for laid-back viewing and 3000 MAH battery-powered portability.

With the convenience of Google-certified Android TV 10, the GV11 takes convenience and portability to the next level and access to the Google Play Store provides content from over 5,000 streaming apps including Prime Video, YouTube, and more. With full-flexibility in mind, the GV11 also provides several connectivity options like built-in Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB-A inputs. Equipped with a 270-degree 5W sound system with treVolo-tuned audio modes and bass-extending sealed enclosure design to offer best audio experience. Unlike other budget projectors, GV11 provides glitch-free movies, shows, sporting events, and music without the hassle of additional streaming equipment.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia, said, “BenQ is the No. 1 portable projector brand in India with 54% market share in Q3 ‘22 and the launch of GV11 is to further cement BenQ’s position as the market leader and at the same time provide the best possible entertainment on the go beyond the limitations of space to the young generation, GV11 is embedded with BenQ’s DLP and display technology expertise, custom-built for today’s new generation of busy digital natives and first-time projector buyers which has full support for Apple Airplay and Google Chromecast that makes getting stuff from phones and tablets super easy, wired or wireless

GV11 comes with everything needed to stream endless entertainment, cast from any device, play music in a neatly integrated all-in-one device with a seamless interface and Voice Assistant has no need for other streaming dongles to instantly access unlimited entertainment.

BenQ’s GV11 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart at a special introductory price of Rs. 37,990 for a limited time period. The company offers complete peace of mind with a 2 Years warranty on the projector & 2 years or 2000 hours whichever is earlier on LED Lightsource.