BenQ launches World’s First Windows – Based Smart Projector EH620: A Perfect Choice for Meeting Rooms

BenQ, the global leading brand for projectors unveiled EH620, the World’s First Smart Windows Projector powered by the latest Intel® Processor 4000 Series CPU, highly integrated into EH620’s applications and security systems by BenQ R&D and Intel teams. Users can simply log in to a network account directly from EH620 to instantly start cloud-based meetings and video conferences on a Full HD 1080p 150” big screen. EH620 can download business applications from the Microsoft Store and host any Windows software including web browsers and conferencing apps for unlimited collaboration potential.

BenQ EH620 provides enterprise identity services including single sign-on, multifactor authentication, and conditional access, reinforced by network security of AES 128-bit encryption and WPA2 wireless protection to guard against most cybersecurity attacks, as well as Intel Secure Boot to protect against malware threats.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said, “EH620 is our innovative addition to the projectors segment that provides unique offerings facilitating seamless video conferencing and wireless screen sharing for the modern workplace. The new smart projector provides meaningful all-in-one windows feature to commence meetings for the future by 3rd party control system compatibility. We intend to further strengthen and empower the industry with the launch of cutting-edge corporate solutions that will greatly improve operational efficiencies of businesses and reduce down-time, by improving workplace efficiencies.”

EH620 is certified by Onward Security Corporation, passing the Black Box Test security assessment with no vulnerabilities found in its operating system, network services, wireless, password management, denial of service, and hardware, guaranteeing absolute security of the smart projector.

The projector is ideal for easy system integration with Windows-based ecosystems alongside related devices such as smartboards or interactive boards and various cameras. EH620 simplifies meeting setup with auto keystone, auto picture mode, and auto sound mode for its potent 5Wx2 audio system.

BenQ’s EH620 will be available at a market operating price Rs 95000 at leading IT and consumer electronics retail outlets PAN India. The company offers complete peace of mind with an onsite warranty of 2 years.