Oppo Pushes Photography Boundaries with World’s First Dual-Periscope Flagship, Find X7 Ultra

Oppo has unveiled the Find X7 Ultra, a revolutionary flagship smartphone pushing the boundaries of mobile photography with its groundbreaking dual-periscope camera system and a partnership with camera legend Hasselblad. This innovation marks a significant leap in smartphone imaging capabilities, setting the stage for an exciting future in mobile photography.

Key Highlights:

Dual-Periscope Camera System: Boasts two periscope lenses with 3x and 6x optical zoom, reaching an impressive 12x with AI enhancement.

Sony’s Second-Gen 1-inch Sensor: Main camera features the LYT-900 sensor for superior low-light performance and dynamic range.

Hasselblad Partnership: Continues collaboration with renowned camera maker for color science and image processing.

Powerful Specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage ensure smooth performance.

Advanced Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution delivers a stunning viewing experience.

Dual-Periscope Advantage:

The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to boast two periscope telephoto lenses. This unique setup offers 3x and 6x optical zoom, respectively, allowing users to capture stunning close-ups and distant details with exceptional clarity. With Oppo’s AI-enhanced zoom technology, magnification reaches an impressive 12x, enabling users to get even closer to the action without compromising image quality.

Unrivaled Sensor Size:

The main camera of the Find X7 Ultra features Sony’s second-generation 1-inch sensor, the LYT-900. This massive sensor captures significantly more light compared to conventional smartphone sensors, resulting in superior low-light performance, wider dynamic range, and richer colors. With this sensor, the Find X7 Ultra delivers professional-grade image quality, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Hasselblad Collaboration:

Oppo continues its successful partnership with Hasselblad, renowned for its iconic cameras and exceptional color science. This collaboration extends beyond branding, with Hasselblad contributing to the Find X7 Ultra’s natural color calibration and advanced image processing algorithms. The result is a camera system that produces consistently stunning and lifelike images across a variety of shooting scenarios.

Flagship Performance:

Beyond its photographic prowess, the Find X7 Ultra packs a punch in terms of performance. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the device delivers smooth operation and effortless multitasking. Users can enjoy demanding games, demanding applications, and seamless navigation without experiencing any lag or slowdown.

Immersive Viewing Experience:

The Find X7 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This premium panel delivers incredibly sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and ultra-smooth scrolling, making it perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing through content.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra represents a significant leap forward in smartphone photography. With its world-first dual-periscope camera system, second-generation 1-inch sensor, and expert collaboration with Hasselblad, the Find X7 Ultra sets a new benchmark for mobile imaging capabilities. This powerful and feature-packed flagship caters to users who demand the best in technology and performance, setting the stage for an exciting future of smartphone photography.