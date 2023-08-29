OPPO Next-gen Foldable Smartphone Coming Soon to Global Markets

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand has announced a new gold standard for flip phones, with full details of Find N3 Flip’s availability and highlights to be revealed at OPPO’s upcoming global launch event.

“For Find N2 Flip, we created the best flip phone possible, and now Find N2 Flip is the number one foldable in China. We couldn’t be more proud. For Find N3 Flip, we’re bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from Find N3 Flip.”

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. Finally, the wait for a flip phone with a flagship camera system is over. Overhauled and upgraded, Find N3 Flip breaks through size and space limitations, combining world-class hardware, OPPO’s powerful imaging engine, and iconic Hasselblad experiences.

Upgraded with a more intuitive and powerful cover screen, refined, elegant styling, long-lasting battery life, and so much more, Find N3 Flip rewrites the flip phone rulebook, cutting back on compromises, not camera performance.

Stay tuned to find out more about OPPO’s next-gen foldable at the upcoming global launch.