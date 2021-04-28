India may not have any active 5G networks at the moment though that isn’t stopping smartphone manufacturers to launch 5G phones in the county. Take for instance the new Oppo A53s 5G which has just been launched in the country. The phone otherwise features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and has a huge 5000 mAh battery.

Coming to specs in detail, the new A53s 5G phone comes with a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The phone comes in memory size options of 6 GB and 8 GB with 128 GB storage being standard in both cases. If that isn’t enough, there is also the option to add up to 2 TB of additional storage via microSD cards which gets a dedicated slot together with the dual SIM cards.

For cameras, there are three of those on the rear comprising of a 13 MP primary camera and a pair of 2 MP camera for depth sensing and macro shooting respectively. For selfies, there is the 8 MP front shooter accommodated within the front notch.

For power, there is the 5000 mAh battery though it is not known how much fast charging support it comes with. The phone otherwise runs the company’s Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Another cool feature of the smartphone is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor that makes the rear look clean and uncluttered.

The Oppo A53s 5G starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 6 GB RAM model while Rs. 16,990 will fetch you the model with 8 gigs of RAM onboard. Colour options with the phone include Crystal Blue and Ink Black. Availability is going to be via Flipkart though no specific launch date has been mentioned yet.