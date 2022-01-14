The OnePlus 9RT which forms the latest addition to the company’s OnePlus 9 series is now official in India. The new OnePlus 9RT comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled to a max of 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. The phone offers a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel and is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. Then there also is the 50 MP triple-lens rear camera as well while the front gets a 16 MP front shooter.

The company also took the opportunity to launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. The new OnePlus Buds Z2 succeeds the 2020 OnePlus Buds Z earphones.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability in India

The OnePlus 9RT range starts at Rs. 42,999 for the base model having 8 GB memory and 128 GB storage. Next up is the model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is priced at Rs. 46,999.

The phone comes in shades of Hacker Black and Nano Silver and is all set to go on sale in India via Amazon, its own online website as well as retail outlets across India. The sale starts on January 17 at 12 pm IST during the Great Indian Republic Day sale event.

The OnePlus Buds Z2, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 4,999 and comes in colour options of Black and White. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is slated to go on sale in the country from January 18 and will be available from Flipkart, Amazon, the company website s well as other partner stores both offline and online.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display offers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also offers HDR10+ support and sRGB and DCI:P3 colour modes as well. Other features of the display include 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage along with a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT features a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 9RT also comes with the Space Cooling tech which the company claims is more efficient in dissipating internal heat thanks to the larger heat sink it offers.

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera at the rear having f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera also boasts an optical image stabilization feature and is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps. Complementing the primary camera is an ultra-wide-angle lens having 123-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture along with a 2 MP macro shooter. The front gets a 16 MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter having an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Power comes from a 4,500 mAh battery backed by the Warp Charge 65T technology that offers 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options with the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. The phone also supports GPS/ A-GPS and NFC besides also featuring a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging roles.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and offers Active Noise Cancellation for sounds of up to a max of 40 db. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Z lacked ANC support besides coming with 10 mm drivers. The earbuds come with triple integrated mics for calling as well as ANC function. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 with a latency of 94ms. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also includes a transparency mode that allows ingress of the right amount of noise to make users aware of their surroundings.

Among the other features of the OnePlus Buds Z2 include an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance while the charging case comes with an IPX4 rating making it safe from water ingress. Each of the earbuds features 40 mAh batteries with music playback support of up to 7 hours. The charging case further comes with a 520 mAh battery which together with the earbuds make for a total backup time of 38 hours.