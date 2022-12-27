OnePlus 11 to be announced in China on January 4th

OnePlus is set to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus in Global markets on February 7th. The launch is scheduled to take place on January 4 in China, according to the company’s most recent announcement. Along with the date, the company also shared a slew of teasers that show off the design and color options of the yet-to-be-announced smartphone.

The renders depict the phone in Black and Green, with a metal frame, matte finish, curved screen with a punch-hole on the left, and triple back cameras with the Hasselblad logo in the middle of the matrix camera layout. The schematics that have previously leaked match the renders exactly.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

OnePlus 11 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3216×1440 pixels resolution, and a punch-hole cutout on the left for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 11 will include three cameras on the back: a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP 2x telephoto lens. The phone is said to have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus 11 would include a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. A USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G are among the available connectivity choices. The phone is rumored to have an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will probably boot the custom OxygenOS skin based on Android 13 right out of the box.