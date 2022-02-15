HMD Global, the license holder of Nokia products announced the Nokia G11, the company’s latest smartphone in the G series. Nokia G11 is a budget segment product and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a dew-drop notch and 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with up to 4G of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box with a promise of two additional Android version updates in the future. In terms of optics, the phone gets a 13MP main, 2 MP Macro and 2 MP Depth cameras on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, all plastic build. C11 is juiced by a 5,050mAh battery with supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia G11 specsheet

6.5-inch HD+ V-notch IPS LCD panel

90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate

Unisoc T606 processor

Mali G57 MP1 GPU

3 / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

32 / 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD

Rear Camera – 13MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro camera

Front Camera – 8MP

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS

5,050mAh battery with support for 18W charging

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia G11 comes in Charcoal and Ice colour options. It is priced at AED 499 (INR 10,500 approx.) and will be available in UAE starting March 23rd followed up by a UK release.