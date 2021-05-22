Noise has added to its smartwatch portfolio the new NoiseFit Active which comes across as a robust smartwatch offering that is equally capable of making a style statement as well. Noise said its latest smartwatch offering can be the perfect accompaniment of the fitness enthusiasts in the country while also being quite affordable too, priced as it is at just Rs. 3,499.

For that amount, the NoiseFit Active can be considered quite a decent offering with all-round health tracking capability. That includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch also supports 14 sports modes as well, which includes outdoor running, walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, rowing machine, and so on.

The smartwatch otherwise comes with a 1.28-inch display having a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The round dial together with the over 50 watch faces make the new NoiseFit Active quite a looker and is designed to appeal to the new-age fitness enthusiasts in the country. It comes in four classic shades as well and is complemented by high-quality and skin-friendly swappable silicon straps that are both comfortable and stylish.

Among the other features of the NoiseFit Active smartwatch is its 5 ATM water resistance. The smartwatch is also compatible with the NoiseFit app that allows for a whole host of customizable options. Power comes from a 320 mAh battery which Noise claims will allow operation for at least a week before requiring a recharge. The charging time mentioned is 2.5 hours.

Another unique feature of the smartwatch is that it offers a separate set of tools for monitoring the health parameters of male and female users. That apart, it also comes with other convenient features such as call notifications or rejection, Find My Phone, and a DND mode. It will also remind you when you need to wash your hands, or when you are idling for too long. Other reminders include those for the calendar or when you need to hydrate and such.

Besides, the smartwatch also offers a stopwatch, timer, alarm, and wake gesture. It also offers music controls and will notify you when you receive email or other messages. It communicates with the base device via Bluetooth V5 and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above.

On the whole, the new NoiseFit Active comes across as a splendid wearable device. As already stated, it costs Rs. 3,499 and is available to purchase from Flipkart and the official Noise website.