Infinix launches HOT 12 PRO with exceptional storage at just INR 9999

Who wouldn’t fancy a powerful smartphone with a huge screen, extra storage space and big battery? The newest entrant from the HOT 12series byInfinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group ticks all these boxes. The all new HOT 12 Pro, slated to make its way on Flipkart starting at INR 9999, has an unbeatable storage combo in the industry of 8GB RAM+128 GB ROM for the new-age users to enjoy uninterrupted content consumption.

Here is the pricing along with offers:

Variant 6/64 8/128 Price 10999 12999 Flat Offer 1000 Bank Offer 1000 1000 Net Price 9999 10999

HOT 12 Pro will feature the latest technology in display, memory, and battery to improve the performance of its predecessor. Packed with an array of outstanding features, a powerful processor, the latest OS, expandable memory and an improved camera, the fully-loaded smartphone promises an immersive, engaging and all-rounder experience. It will be available in four exciting colour alternatives: Electric Blue, Racing Black, Lightsaber Green and Halo White.

Enhanced gaming display: Infinix’s refreshing new HOT 12 Pro stands out for its 6.6” fluid drop notch gaming display with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, making the device supremely smooth during long hours of game play with less eye fatigue. Along with the big screen, the smartphone also has one of the brightest displays in the category of 480 NITS for a superior visual experience.

Stylish design:Keeping in mind the aesthetics and comfort factor, the HOT 12 Pro has been designedin a flat edge frame with a unique and premium matte finish in the overall back panel. The camera module is placed on the top left, whereas the Infinix logo is engraved at the lower end of the left side of the back panel. The premium and stylish smartphone also has a Fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Superior performance and Expandable memory/storage: Operating on the latest Android 12, HOT 12 Pro is powered byOcta-Core UniSoc T616 processor with an ANTUTU score of 262487 and a highly efficient 12nm production process. Withtwo memory variants:6GB LPDDR4X + 3GB Virtual RAM 64GB UFS2.2 ROM; and 8GB LPDDR4X + 5GB Virtual RAM 128GB UFS2.2 ROM, it is the most cost-effective smartphone with such massive storage spaces. The virtual RAM feature will be available via OTA.

Extraordinary camera experience:Hot 12 Pro fortifies the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. The device is equipped with a 50 MP AI dual camera with dual LED flash, a super nightscape primary lens with f/1.6 large aperture and a secondary lens with a depth sensor to capture perfect portrait shots. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated Dual LED flash.

Massive Battery: HOT 12 Pro sports a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. One can enjoy 79 hours of music, 41 hours of calling, and 12 hours of gaming and 45 days of standby once the device is fully charged. An 18W fast-charging Type C cable, giving users the freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone, supports the battery.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186+ service centres across 1000 towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with Carlcare App that empowers the users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them about the availability of parts at the service centres.