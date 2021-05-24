OnePlus has expanded its affordable ‘Y’ series of smart TVs with the introduction of its new OnePlus TV 40Y1. The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 sits in between the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and the OnePlus TV 43Y1. The latest model is all set to be available in India from May 26 onwards and can be ordered via Flipkart or the company’s own online sales channel. The smart TV is priced extremely competitively at Rs. 21,999.

Among the hardware specifications of the smart TV include a 40-inch display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The TV also boasts of Dolby Audio and has a sound output rating of 20 watts. Connectivity options the TV provides include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n along with a pair of HDMI input ports and USB ports. Then there is an Ethernet port as well as is an RF connection input, AV input, and a Digital Audio output port.

The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 is also unique in that it sports a bezel-less design and has a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is the highest on the OnePlus ‘Y’ series of smart TVs. The new 40-inch TV also has a 93 percent color gamut and runs the company’s OxygenPlay UI based on Android TV 9.0.

What that means is there is going to be Google Assistant available by default along with access to the Google Play Store, which again means a host of other apps to download. Plus, there is Chromecast built-in so that users will be able to play content via a connected device such as the smartphone. In any case, users will have access to the more popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hungama, Eros Now, and Prime Video right away.

Another highlight of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is its integrated support for the OnePlus Connect app. This will enable users to control their OnePlus TV using their Android phones. This way, users will be able to use their Android smartphones as a remote control to operate the TV. Users will also be able to search for videos using the phone’s keypad, cast content from the phone to the TV, mirroring of the phone’s screen to the TV, taking a screenshot of the TV, or switch between the different streaming apps.

For reference, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs. 15,999 while the OnePlus TV 43Y1 will set one back Rs 26,999.