New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India for Rs. 6,499

Amazon has introduced its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max which the company takes pride in describing as the best streaming stick they have ever produced. Amazon has stated the new Fire TV stick is 40 percent more powerful thanks to the fitment of the new quad-core 1.8 GHz processer that works in tandem with a 2 GB RAM. This leads to markedly better app load times while navigation too is remarkably smoother.

Wireless performance too has improved a lot which owes it to the use of the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset that the streaming device comes with. With support for Wi-Fi 6, streaming of even 4K content is smooth and jerk-free. As it is, the streaming device already comes with support for 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. All of this allows for a theatre-like feel right at home, something quite relevant in these times when the pandemic has shut external sources of entertainment for us, forcing us to look for in-home solutions.

Accompanying the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the Alexa Voice Remote which makes searching for content just a breeze. The remote offers convenient controls for ease in playback and quick access to other features. Besides, the remote also comes with four pre-set buttons for quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and the App folder. That is not all as the accompanying remote can also be used to control the smart home environment as well as compatible TVs and soundbar, without requiring separate remotes for them.

Ease of access to streaming apps is another positive with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Not only do you have access to thousands of app and Alexa skills, but there is also a huge repertoire of movies and shows to tap into as well. Those include blockbuster titles such as Shershaah, The Family Man, Drishyam 2, Tomorrow War along with plenty more that the supported apps can provide for. The movies in 4K, Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision format can offer the perfect entertainment. Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube are some of the others apps that the stick provides free access to.

Coming to price, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can be pre-ordered for Rs. 6,499 on Amazon.in as well as from Amazon kiosks in select malls. Shipments begin October 7, 2021.