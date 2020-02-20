Motorola Razr vs Samsung Z Flip – Which one to buy?

Flip phones are back and how! Samsung just launched its take on a futuristic flip phone in the form of the Z Flip. The phone comes with a single continuous display that bends along the middle when folded down. With that, the phone is now in direct competition with the Motorola Razr that again boasts of a legendary past but with a modern makeover complete with a foldable display.

That makes it worth it to pitch one against the other to find out which one has an edge. Let’s find out.

Design and Looks:

Both have a fairly similar form in that they bend along the middle horizontally. That way, they are reduced to just half of what they measure and are hence a lot more pocketable. Both feature a secondary display that will keep you informed of notifications while also showing a preview of your selfies. However, the Motorola Razr has a bigger secondary display compared to that of the Samsung Z Flip, which makes it a bit more convenient to preview selfies.

Also, while looks can be subjective, the Z Flip seems to be more stylish of the two with an updated design and almost bezel-less displays. The Razr, on the other hand, has a nostalgic feel to it given that it is a reincarnation of what undoubtedly is also the reincarnation of the most successful flip phone ever. That also means quite a bit of heft at the bottom as well as slightly thick bezels along the sides of the display.

Processor, memory, and storage:

The Razr makes do with a Snapdragon 710 coupled to Adreno 616 GPU along with a 6 GB memory and 128 Gb of storage. And it is here that the Z Flip has the best advantage given that it comes with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage.

Camera:

The Razr features a 16 mp primary cam along with a ToF sensor at the rear while the front comes with a 5 mp shooter. The Z Flip features dual wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses of 12 mp each. There is a 10 mp front cam for selfies and video chats.

Display:

The Razr comes with a 6.2-inch 876 x 2142 pixel foldable display along with another 2.7-inch 600 x 800-pixel display on the outside.

The Z Flip offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED punch hole Display having 2636 x 1080 pixels. The secondary display though is a minuscule 1.1-inch Super AMOLED panel having 300 x 112 pixels.

Battery:

Its 2510 mAh vs 3300 mAh power source for the Razr and Z Flip respectively.

OS:

The Razr comes loaded with Android 9 while the Z Flip runs Android 10 right out of the gates.

Price:

It’s $1500 for the Razr compared to $1380 for the Z Flip.

Conclusion:

The Z Flip clearly has more updated specs while still being priced low. That makes the Samsung offering the clear winner while Razr can count on its iconic past as its only advantage, if it can be so said, over the Z Flip.