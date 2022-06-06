MG Motor India launches MGverse: A future-ready Metaverse Platform

MG Motor today became the first auto OEM in India, and one of the very few brands across the industries, to announce its vision of MGverse, a Metaverse platform. It will provide an immersive experience to its customers and stakeholders through multiple arenas.

MGverse will act as a universe that combines multiple virtual spaces into a single platform. With this, the brand aims to bring MG fans, customers, partners, and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop. It will enable users to transcend beyond the restrictions of screens and the boundaries of distance into a future where everyone can be present together to create new possibilities and experience new things.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world. At MG, we strive to provide our customers with immersive experiences at every touchpoint. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions to consistently enhance the customer experience in the future.”

He further adds, “This initiative will help us further strengthen our relationship with GenZ and Gen Alpha. With MGverse, we will build upon our virtual customer experience content to familiarize the future generation with innovative brand experiences.”

For customers to explore their creativity in the MGverse, the brand will provide five different experience centers-

Explore & Creator’s Center: This will enable the user to personalize, accessorize and build their favourite MG vehicle in the Metaverse. It will also allow customers to take a virtual test drive in the cities and streets of their preference. MGverse will even allow customers to book their MG cars from the comfort of their homes.

The platform will be accessible on mobile as well as other web browsers to engage GenZ and GenAlpha. MG intends to make similar experiences available for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets, allowing a more captivating and realistic experience at home and in dealerships. The platform will be executed in phases, with the first phase being implemented during the coming festive season.

Since its inception, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of innovation and technology. The automaker has debuted India’s first internet SUV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, India’s first autonomous level 1 & 2 SUVs, and India’s first car with AI in recent years. The company also has launched digital solutions (such as MG Expert, MG ePay, NFTs, and Car as a Platform) to create unique customer experiences.