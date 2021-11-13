Meta or Facebook in its brand new avatar has announced the launch of Grow Your Business Hub in India which is designed to act as a single window destination for businesses to find the stuff needed for their growth. Meta said the initiative is primarily aimed at the micro, small, and medium businesses and will look to provide them with the information, and other resources needed to hit a higher growth trajectory.

The above initiative aims to further augment the requirements of small and medium businesses in the country that already rely on Meta apps such as Facebook or WhatsApp to grow their business. The company revealed its no less than 15 million users who have started their online business in the country and gain exposure. With the Meta apps, users are able to reach out to a global audience. More than 300 million users have already liked or followed a small or medium scale business in India.

Apart from Facebook and WhatsApp, Instagram also happens to be a hot destination for businesses to thrive. The company revealed there have been more than 1.2 million posts or comments that show their commitment to support local and small businesses in the country. Further, more than half a million small businesses have opted to include their contact information on Instagram for potential customers to get in touch with them. That can be a phone number or the WhatsApp number, or their email ids. The businesses encourage their clients to get in touch with them via DM or direct messages.

Apart from Grow Your Business Hub, Meta also launched the Grow Your Business Playbook initiative as well which is aimed at letting small businesses to make the most of Meta apps to start and grow their businesses. It would act to educate the businesses to migrate their business to shift from offline mode to online mode to reach out to a wider section of the society. This is particularly important in the post-pandemic era that we are shifting to where people are still encouraged to maintain social distancing and other safety norms.