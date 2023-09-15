Made Locally, Yet iPhone 15 Dearer in India: What’s the Catch?

Despite the local manufacturing of the iPhone 15 in India, the device is still more expensive in the country compared to the United States. This has raised eyebrows and questions among consumers and experts alike. Here’s what you need to know.

Local Manufacturing: A Milestone

For the first time, Apple has started selling iPhone models that were locally assembled in India right from the launch day. The production is being carried out by Foxconn in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone for Apple’s operations in the country.

High Costs Despite Local Production

Even though the iPhone 15 models are assembled in India, they are still more expensive than their counterparts in the United States. This has led to a wave of disappointment among Indian consumers who had high hopes for a price drop due to local manufacturing.

Why the High Price?

Several factors contribute to the high cost of the iPhone 15 in India:

Import Duties: Even if the phone is assembled locally, some components are still imported, attracting duties.

GST: The Goods and Services Tax also adds to the overall cost.

Retail Markup: Retailers also add their markup, further inflating the price.

Consumer Reaction

The Indian market has shown mixed reactions to this pricing strategy. While some are willing to pay the premium for the brand, others are questioning the benefit of local manufacturing if it doesn’t lead to cost savings for the consumer.

By understanding these dynamics, consumers and stakeholders can better navigate the complex landscape of tech manufacturing and pricing in India.