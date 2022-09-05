Kent Super Strong R Grinder and Blender in India for deliciously smooth and more

Ads

Your everyday kitchen activities demand the use of powerful kitchen appliances that can spare you precious minutes from your hectic schedule. Before you even select what dishes to cook with them, the KENT Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender with 30,000 RPM electronic variable speed operation blends and grinds about anything from a smoothie to chutney, dosa batter, crushed ice for café-like coffee, or grind raw haldi in just a few swirls.

The technology used in the new mixer grinder is promising, as KENT Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender has a pulse function for finishing quick chores, which makes it very useful for applications such as crushing ice or grinding chutney. With the speed control switch, you can adjust the speed precisely according to the specific ingredient or food item, so it doesn’t lose its texture and offers the best results.

The Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender have a 1200W power output and a high-performance 100% copper-wound motor. Copper, as a metal with high conductivity and low resistance, keeps the motor cool throughout continuous and extended usage of the appliance.

KENT Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender a strong appliance, but it is also intended for your safety. It’s overheating and over current protection safeguards your appliance against a short circuit in the event of a voltage fluctuation and overheating if the appliance is run for an extended period of time. Besides, it also features lockable lids and jars.

For durability and hygienic operations, the grinder and blender come with 1 BPA-Free Wet Blending Jar and 2 Stainless Steel Jars with a thickness of 1.0 mm. The jar’s blades are constructed of SS 304 with a thickness of 1.5 mm and are designed to grind/blend hard things such as raw haldi and ice in the quickest and most even manner. It also incorporates spill-proof lockable lids for hands-free operation and to prevent spills or leaks.

Commenting on the appliance, Mr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman of Kent RO Systems Ltd., said, “We, at KENT, have always felt that a clean and healthy life is right for every individual.” This ethos has driven us to create innovative solutions for purifying the water we drink, the vegetables and fruits we eat, the homes we live in, and the air we breathe. The KENT Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender is no exception because it adheres to the brand’s philosophy. It is a cutting-edge high-speed grinder and blender for daily chores, allowing for rapid and hygienic preparation of a wide range of foods and beverages at home.”

Easy to clean and maintain, KENT Super Strong-R Grinder and Blender is priced at Rs. 7,250 and is available at all leading home appliance stores and E Commerce.