iOS 17 Update Addresses iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Concerns: What You Need to Know

Apple’s recent iOS 17 update has been in the spotlight for addressing a significant concern that iPhone 15 Pro users have been voicing: overheating. Here’s a deep dive into the issue and what Apple has done to rectify it.

Key Highlights:

Apple confirms iPhone 15 Pro overheating is due to an iOS 17 bug, not a design flaw.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame and aluminum substructure dissipate heat better than previous models.

Some third-party apps, including Instagram, were found to overload the A17 Pro chip’s CPU, causing excessive heating.

Apple is collaborating with third-party developers to roll out fixes.

The iOS 17 update addressing the overheating issue will not compromise the iPhone’s performance.

Overheating Concerns Addressed

Days after the iPhone 15 series was launched, users began reporting their devices overheating. Some couldn’t comfortably hold their phones, while others shared images of infrared thermometers displaying their iPhones reaching temperatures over 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Apple responded to these concerns, stating that the new phones’ titanium frame and aluminum substructure are designed to dissipate heat efficiently.

Third-party Apps and Overheating

Tech reviewer Faruk Korkmaz highlighted in a video that his iPhone 15 Pro Max’s temperature soared to 98 degrees within minutes of opening the Instagram app. Apple pinpointed that recent updates to certain third-party apps on iOS 17, such as Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber, were overloading the A17 Pro chip’s CPU. This overload was a significant factor causing the iPhones to heat up more than usual. Apple is now actively working with these third-party developers to implement necessary fixes.

Charging and Overheating

In terms of charging, Apple clarified that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support any USB-C adapter compliant with the USB-C standard. The iPhone regulates itself to cap charging at a maximum of 27 watts. If a user employs a 20-watt or higher charger, the phone might temporarily warm up. Apple’s support page also mentions that iPhones might feel warm during initial setup, restoration from backup, or while charging wirelessly.

