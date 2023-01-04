Hohem launches ‘Hohem Go’ — Auto Face Tracking 360° AI Smartphone Tripod

Global-leading gimbal technology brand Hohem announces its most advanced app-free AI-powered 360° face-tracking tripod ‘Hohem Go.’ This 2-axis rotation tripod can be used with any smartphone or tablet without the need for any app, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth connectivity. The tripod is extremely versatile, highly portable, runs on a built-in rechargeable battery, and instantly kicks into action the moment you power it on.

Aimed at the camera-friendly Generation Z who enjoy creating video content, the Hohem Go is the best and must-have gear to own. The device is a powerful little smartphone and tablet tripod that is completely app-free and needs no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity to operate or control. Go is AI-powered and features robust dual motors for noiseless rotation for up to 360° and auto tilt up to 30° (±15°). It can track faces with the help of its in-built AI-powered software that gets its inputs from a single, powerful camera on the front to command the motors to spin around, keeping the smartphone’s camera facing you at all times. All you need to do is place the smartphone or tablet in the slot, secure it with the retro knob, power on the Go, and start recording. Shoot your dance moves or create personalised selfie videos — great for those Instagrammers and YouTubers who create Reels and Shorts, or even for live vloggers, without the need for a cameraman.

The tripod is also beneficial for those who use their smartphones/tablets for personal or group video calls. The tripod, using its onboard camera and AI software can track faces and spin the recording gadget around, ensuring your face stays in the centre of the frame. The Hohem Go can be placed on a table and also mounted on a conventional camera tripod for the required height and perfect framing. Compact and lightweight at just 300g, the Go can be easily carried along with you in your handbag or backpack — a great and handy device to get instant and professional videos, anywhere, anytime. What more? The Hohem Go is also gesture-enabled so you can control the movement (start/stop rotation) by simply showing your palm.

Your privacy is 100% guaranteed — unlike conventional face-tracking tripods in the market, the Hohem Go does not need any type of app or software to be controlled. The tripod does not require any type of connectivity (cable, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi) for operation, thus making sure no videos/photos are captured or sent out by the device. Lastly, the in-built 2000mAh rechargeable battery can provide up to 10 hours of non-stop shooting. Using a standard USB-C (included) cable, you can top-up the battery within 2 hours with a fast charger.

Compatible with all Android or iOS smartphones and tablets with up to 11”, the Hohem Go Auto Face Tracking 360° AI Smartphone Tripod is available on Amazon.in for MRP of Rs 5,990.