News

Canon India Launches EveryDay Campaign to Promote Year-Round Workplace Inclusion

By Gauri
6 Min Read
Canon India Launches EveryDay Campaign to Promote Year-Round Workplace Inclusion

Canon India has introduced its EveryDay campaign, an initiative designed to encourage workplace inclusion through consistent daily actions rather than symbolic celebrations on specific calendar dates. The campaign emphasizes the idea that equality and respect should not be limited to events like International Women’s Day but should become part of everyday professional interactions.

Contents

The company’s message is relatively straightforward but meaningful. Instead of highlighting inclusion only during special occasions, Canon India wants organizations to cultivate an environment where employees feel respected, heard, and valued in their routine work life. Through this initiative, the company hopes to demonstrate how small everyday behaviors can gradually shape a more inclusive culture.

Key Takeaways

  • The EveryDay campaign focuses on making workplace inclusion a continuous habit rather than a one-day celebration.
  • Canon India aims to build a professional culture where every voice is heard without bias or interruption.
  • The initiative includes a brand film showing authentic workplace interactions and career growth stories.
  • The campaign builds on the existing She #CANwithCanon program, which supports women in the workplace.

A Campaign Built Around Real Workplace Moments

At the center of the EveryDay initiative is a brand film that captures genuine moments within Canon India offices. Instead of staged or overly dramatic scenes, the film highlights everyday workplace interactions. Employees are shown sharing ideas, listening to colleagues during meetings, and supporting each other’s professional growth.

These moments may appear simple at first glance. Still, Canon India believes that small actions such as allowing someone to complete their thought during a meeting or acknowledging ideas regardless of hierarchy can play a powerful role in creating an inclusive culture.

The campaign reflects the company’s broader belief that talent should be recognized purely on merit, independent of gender or background.

Leadership Perspective on Workplace Inclusion

Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, emphasized that meaningful inclusion is built through everyday behavior rather than occasional campaigns.

According to Nomura, workplaces where individuals feel heard and respected tend to generate stronger ideas and better teamwork. When employees believe their perspectives matter, they are more likely to contribute actively to the organization’s goals.

Canon India operates as a subsidiary of Canon Inc., the global technology company known for its imaging and optical products such as cameras, printers, and professional imaging solutions. In India, the company maintains a strong presence across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Supporting Women Through She #CANwithCanon

The EveryDay campaign also reinforces Canon India’s existing initiative called She #CANwithCanon. This program focuses specifically on empowering women professionals by promoting equal opportunities and encouraging career development within the organization.

Through this framework, Canon India aims to create an environment where women can pursue professional growth without facing barriers related to gender. The campaign highlights the importance of balancing personal responsibilities with professional ambitions, ensuring that both can coexist within a supportive workplace culture.

Rather than positioning gender equality as a corporate slogan, the company attempts to present it as an ongoing commitment reflected in everyday office behavior.

Extending the Campaign Across Social Media

Canon India has rolled out the EveryDay campaign across multiple digital platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. By sharing the brand film and related content online, the company hopes to start conversations about workplace culture beyond its own offices.

Many organizations introduce diversity campaigns during major awareness events. However, maintaining those values consistently throughout the year often proves challenging. Canon India appears to be addressing that gap by focusing on everyday interactions instead of symbolic milestones.

The campaign illustrates how small actions in daily work life such as listening attentively during meetings or supporting a colleague’s idea can gradually strengthen workplace culture.

A Step Toward Long-Term Cultural Change

Canon India continues to invest in programs that encourage equal opportunities for all employees. The EveryDay initiative reinforces the idea that meaningful progress does not happen overnight. It requires ongoing attention, consistent behavior, and a willingness to make inclusion part of everyday work practices.

By highlighting ordinary workplace moments, the campaign suggests that building an inclusive environment often begins with simple gestures that people practice every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main goal of the Canon India EveryDay campaign?

A1: The campaign aims to make inclusion and gender equality a natural part of daily workplace culture rather than celebrating them only during specific events.

Q2: Where can I watch the EveryDay campaign film?

A2: The brand film is available on Canon India’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Q3: How does this campaign support women in the workplace?

A3: The campaign highlights a work environment where women can build their careers based on merit and where their ideas receive equal attention during team discussions.

ChatGPT Adds Shazam Song Recognition for Instant Music Identification
Google Launches Gemini AI Features in Chrome for Indian Users
Sony India Launches WH-1000XM6 Headphones in New Sand Pink Colour
Brahma AI and Google Cloud Partner to Create Interactive Digital Humans
U&i Launches Entry Star 100 Smartwatch with Large Curved Display at ₹1,099
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Google Launches Gemini AI Features in Chrome for Indian Users Google Launches Gemini AI Features in Chrome for Indian Users
Next Article ChatGPT Adds Shazam Song Recognition for Instant Music Identification ChatGPT Adds Shazam Song Recognition for Instant Music Identification
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

Dell 14 Plus
Dell 14 Plus DB14255 Review: The New AI Performance King?
Infinix Note Edge 5G Review
Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: The Best Mid-Range Curved Display Phone in 2026?
realme P4 Lite Review
realme P4 Lite Review: The Best Budget Battery Phone in India Under ₹10,000?
Oral-B Pro 3
Oral-B Pro 3 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush Review: Professional Dental Care at Home
WeHear SafeBuds Review
WeHear SafeBuds Review: AI Open-Ear Buds with Live Translation

Latest News

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launching in India on March 19 with 55dB Noise Cancellation
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launching in India on March 19 with 55dB Noise Cancellation
By Shweta Bansal
Xiaomi India Unveils Xiaomi 17 Series With Advanced Leica LOFIC Sensor Technology
Xiaomi India Unveils Xiaomi 17 Series With Advanced Leica LOFIC Sensor Technology
By Srishti Gulati
HMD and Flipkart partner to launch new 2026 smartphone series in India
HMD and Flipkart partner to launch new 2026 smartphone series in India
By Hardik Mitra
Samsung Ranks as Global TV Market Leader for 20 Straight Years
Samsung Ranks as Global TV Market Leader for 20 Straight Years
By Aditi Sharma
Audi SQ8 TFSI
Audi India Opens Bookings for the New SQ8 SUV Ahead of March 17 Launch
By Hardik Mitra
OnePlus Introduces Nord Buds 4 Pro with Stronger Noise Cancellation and Upgraded Sound
OnePlus Introduces Nord Buds 4 Pro with Stronger Noise Cancellation and Upgraded Sound
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like