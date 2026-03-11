Canon India Launches EveryDay Campaign to Promote Year-Round Workplace Inclusion

Canon India has introduced its EveryDay campaign, an initiative designed to encourage workplace inclusion through consistent daily actions rather than symbolic celebrations on specific calendar dates. The campaign emphasizes the idea that equality and respect should not be limited to events like International Women’s Day but should become part of everyday professional interactions.

The company’s message is relatively straightforward but meaningful. Instead of highlighting inclusion only during special occasions, Canon India wants organizations to cultivate an environment where employees feel respected, heard, and valued in their routine work life. Through this initiative, the company hopes to demonstrate how small everyday behaviors can gradually shape a more inclusive culture.

Key Takeaways

The EveryDay campaign focuses on making workplace inclusion a continuous habit rather than a one-day celebration.

Canon India aims to build a professional culture where every voice is heard without bias or interruption.

The initiative includes a brand film showing authentic workplace interactions and career growth stories.

The campaign builds on the existing She #CANwithCanon program, which supports women in the workplace.

A Campaign Built Around Real Workplace Moments

At the center of the EveryDay initiative is a brand film that captures genuine moments within Canon India offices. Instead of staged or overly dramatic scenes, the film highlights everyday workplace interactions. Employees are shown sharing ideas, listening to colleagues during meetings, and supporting each other’s professional growth.

These moments may appear simple at first glance. Still, Canon India believes that small actions such as allowing someone to complete their thought during a meeting or acknowledging ideas regardless of hierarchy can play a powerful role in creating an inclusive culture.

The campaign reflects the company’s broader belief that talent should be recognized purely on merit, independent of gender or background.

Leadership Perspective on Workplace Inclusion

Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, emphasized that meaningful inclusion is built through everyday behavior rather than occasional campaigns.

According to Nomura, workplaces where individuals feel heard and respected tend to generate stronger ideas and better teamwork. When employees believe their perspectives matter, they are more likely to contribute actively to the organization’s goals.

Canon India operates as a subsidiary of Canon Inc., the global technology company known for its imaging and optical products such as cameras, printers, and professional imaging solutions. In India, the company maintains a strong presence across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Supporting Women Through She #CANwithCanon

The EveryDay campaign also reinforces Canon India’s existing initiative called She #CANwithCanon. This program focuses specifically on empowering women professionals by promoting equal opportunities and encouraging career development within the organization.

Through this framework, Canon India aims to create an environment where women can pursue professional growth without facing barriers related to gender. The campaign highlights the importance of balancing personal responsibilities with professional ambitions, ensuring that both can coexist within a supportive workplace culture.

Rather than positioning gender equality as a corporate slogan, the company attempts to present it as an ongoing commitment reflected in everyday office behavior.

Extending the Campaign Across Social Media

Canon India has rolled out the EveryDay campaign across multiple digital platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. By sharing the brand film and related content online, the company hopes to start conversations about workplace culture beyond its own offices.

Many organizations introduce diversity campaigns during major awareness events. However, maintaining those values consistently throughout the year often proves challenging. Canon India appears to be addressing that gap by focusing on everyday interactions instead of symbolic milestones.

The campaign illustrates how small actions in daily work life such as listening attentively during meetings or supporting a colleague’s idea can gradually strengthen workplace culture.

A Step Toward Long-Term Cultural Change

Canon India continues to invest in programs that encourage equal opportunities for all employees. The EveryDay initiative reinforces the idea that meaningful progress does not happen overnight. It requires ongoing attention, consistent behavior, and a willingness to make inclusion part of everyday work practices.

By highlighting ordinary workplace moments, the campaign suggests that building an inclusive environment often begins with simple gestures that people practice every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main goal of the Canon India EveryDay campaign?

A1: The campaign aims to make inclusion and gender equality a natural part of daily workplace culture rather than celebrating them only during specific events.

Q2: Where can I watch the EveryDay campaign film?

A2: The brand film is available on Canon India’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Q3: How does this campaign support women in the workplace?

A3: The campaign highlights a work environment where women can build their careers based on merit and where their ideas receive equal attention during team discussions.