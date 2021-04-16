Canon said they are working on a new EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera that will serve as the company’s new flagship. That way, it will be sitting above the EOS R5 which happens to be the company’s latest flagship. However, there isn’t a lot of things that we know of the EOS R3 at the moment, except that it will come with a new 35mm full-frame, backlit, CMOS sensor, and a DIGIC X image processor. The EOS R3 is still a work-in-progress thing.

Looks-wise, the EOS R3 comes with a sort of a squarish design with vertical grips on the side and bottom. Overall, the design is optimized to allow for shooting in both portrait and horizontal mode conveniently. It’s going to be part of the company’s professional and enthusiast camera segment that includes the likes of the EOS-1D X Mark III flagship DSLR camera or the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera as part of the EOS 5 series.

The company meanwhile stated the EOS R3 is going to be unique in that it will come with a 35mm full-frame stacked sensor, complete with back illumination. The camera will have the capability to shoot HD quality videos at 30 fps with autofocus and auto exposure tracking. The camera will feature an electronic shutter but will have minimal image warping, something that again is hard to achieve with electronic shutters.

The EOS R3 will also be capable of shooting moving objects with the least noise even in low-light environs. There is going to be eye-control autofocus too, which will be a first on any canon camera. These apart, the EOS R3 will make use of deep learning AI algorithms to allow for face detection as well as to make out human subjects from the surrounding.

Besides, the camera is going to be resistant to dust and water ingress as well, making it fit for use in just about any environment. Yet another special feature of the camera is going to be its electronic viewfinder. Further, the camera is going to be compatible with the Mobile File Transfer 3 feature that Canon said will allow for speedy transfer of photos and videos to the attached PC. The file transfer feature was announced together with the EOS R3 itself.

Meanwhile, Canon is yet to confirm when the EOS R3 is going to be launched, what exactly its specifications are or what it is going to cost when launched.