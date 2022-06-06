Boat Wave Connect smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 2,499

boAt has announced the launch of the new smartwatch in India. Named Wave Connect, the smartwatch comes with a square 1.69-inch HD display having rounded corners. The smart wearable offers several health and fitness related information while having the same functionalities like any other smartwatch currently available in the market.

For instance, the Wave Connect comes with a heart rate monitor, stress level tracker, and a SpO2 blood oxygen tracker. It can keep a tab on the functioning of your heart and will warn you if anything is ever found amiss. Similarly, there is going to be an alert sounded when the blood oxygen level drops below a certain threshold or if the stress level increases. Apart from this, the smartwatch will also allow users to make or receive calls via the Bluetooth Calling feature. For this, the smartwatch also has the facility to store up to 20 contacts besides offering a quick access dial pad as well.

Then there are also more than 60 sports modes that the smartwatch supports. It is closely tied to the Google Fit and Apple Health services too and can detect on its own when you are working out. Also of course there is the Boat app as well that the smartwatch is designed to communicate with. You can easily store or retrieve data using the Boat app, or compare it with the past results.

Among the other features the Wave Connect smartwatch comes with include a 300 mAh battery which the company said will easily last about a week. It comes with an IP68 rating against water and dust ingress. It offers more than a hundred watch faces besides showing smart notifications, the latest news and weather updates, and so on. It comes in colour options of Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cool Gray.

Coming to price, the boAt Wave Connect smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is slated to go on sale in the country from June 7 onwards via Flipkart.