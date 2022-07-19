Blaupunkt Introduces the SBA30 Standalone Bluetooth Soundbar- India’s first soundbar with Built-In Battery

Ads

Blaupunkt, the iconic German audio electronics brand, has created history with the launch of the SBA30 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar. This new standalone soundbar boasts of many firsts in the industry. It is the first Soundbar to come with a battery that makes it truly wireless and totally portable. This innovative technology gives the consumer the ability to move or take the soundbar to wherever he or she wants their entertainment to be. No more coming to a TV room to watch a movie or play a game. You can just pick up and connect the SBA30 to any digital device.

The battery loaded inside is not an ordinary one either. The SBA30 soundbar is packed with a super-efficient and massive 2400mAh built-in battery with fast charge support that delivers an amazing 14 Hrs* of playtime.

Then comes the way the SBA30 looks. It is sleek and sophisticated, a look that has been achieved by European aesthetics and the use of the finest grade of materials. This design offers an understated elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience.

Then we come to the sound that the SBA30 delivers. Here you will find Quad Speakers that deliver crisp HD sound with velvety deep bass. Another innovative technology inside is an equalizer that has 6 preset modes. The controls and EQ modes allow you to balance the sound for the perfect output. The SBA30 comes with dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

In addition, the product comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range. A digital display is there for instant information, & all the controls, including the EQ modes, are right there on your fingertips with a full functional remote. Connecting your TV and other digital devices is a snap BT, AUX, USB, FM, TF Card, TWS Function.

The Blaupunkt SBA30 wireless soundbar is priced at Rs 2,699. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website.