Asus announced it is partnering with Microsoft to ensure users of forthcoming as well as existing Asus PCs are able to run the latest Windows 11 version. The Taiwan-based company stated several of its PC qualify for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it is launched later this year.

Asus said all of its PCs that are included in the upgrade list qualify for an upgrade to Windows 11 after it is released. For instance, devices such as the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482), ZenBook Flip 13 OLED (UX363) and ZenBook 13 OLED (UX325), to name a few, qualify for an upgrade to Windows 11. That way, buyers need not have any apprehensions about buying any of these devices.

Similarly, other devices that too qualify for a free upgrade to Windows 11 include ProArt StudioBook, ZenBook, and VivoBook laptops, ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, and ROG Flow gaming laptops and TUF Gaming laptops and desktops. Similarly, several of its ExpertBook series such as the ExpertBook laptops and ExpertCenter desktops will also be eligible, along with many Zen AiO and Vivo AiO models and ASUS Mini PCs.

Also, it is not only the upgrade to Windows 11 that Asus said would take place in a seamless manner for all of its devices that are part of its upgrade list, users can easily backup their data so that all of their existing content can also be safely transferred to the PC once it is upgraded. Also, of course, there are new devices in the pipeline that would come pre-loaded with Windows 11 though Asus would also like to emphasize most of its existing devices will also be eligible for the upgrade to Windows 11.

Meanwhile, check out the company website to find out which of its devices are going to be compatible with Windows 11.