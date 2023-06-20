ASUS launches AIO A5 Series in India with superior sound & spectacular performance

New Delhi, 20th June 2023: ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant, today announced the launch of the new All-in-One A5 Series desktop (A5402) in India. Powered by Up to 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1340P processor, the advanced ASUS AIO A5 series offer a premium quality with a beautiful minimalistic design to blend in with any interior aesthetic, providing excellent multimedia experiences for daily computing. Designed to meet the versatile needs of students, family and entrepreneurs, the latest AIO A5 Series Desktop comes with an exceptional audio system, Infrared sensor with Windows Hello authentication.

The ASUS A5402 desktop is available for Indian users at the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores, starting from INR 94,990 onwards. AIO A5402 will also be available on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart & Amazon.

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “We at ASUS, are elated to have continued the momentum at pace in the all-in-one PC segment and the A5 series is no exception as we carry on with our journey to elevate the entire user multimedia experience to make it more exceptional, stylish and advanced. With the hybrid workstyle model taking lead amongst the new age working professionals, we aim to deliver computing solutions that seamlessly combine with the modern lifestyle, offering versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity”.

The A5402 All-In-One desktop comes with a 23.8” NanoEdge Full HD IPS panel along with the touchscreen functionality for intuitive usage. The design is sleek and stylish with an Integrated high-quality stereo speakers and subwoofer, this latest laptop just weights 7.2 Kg (8.9kg with the stand). Unlike most AIO, the A5402 will also work in portrait mode with the stand supporting both tilt, pivot and height. With Fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and 720p HD webcam with physical privacy shutter, the A5402 AIO desktop comes with the premium build with minimalist design to blend with any interior aesthetic.

The AIO A5402 is available in Intel’s i5 13th Gen processors and the configurations include up to 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM. With classy black colourway with thin bezels (88% screen-to-body ratio), the desktop features 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage in terms of colour accuracy along with High 250nits brightness, deep 1000:1 contrast ratio.

