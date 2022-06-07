Amazon.in announces ‘Monsoon Carnival’ from 7th – 12th June, 2022

With the onset of the monsoon season in India, Amazon.in is excited to announce its ‘Monsoon Carnival’ kickstarting from June 07, 2022. The shopping event will provide customers with exciting deals and additional cashbacks on thousands of products across waterproof smartphones and gadgets, consumer electronics, TV, home & kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty & fashion essentials, and much more. During the Monsoon Carnival, customers can look forward to great savings from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, boAt, Chumbak, L’Oreal, Crocs, Hush Puppies, The Sleep Company and much more.

Customers can save more and opt for a wide range of affordable finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Citi Bank Credit and Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, exchange offers and more. Amazon Pay users can also enjoy an additional benefit of earning exciting cashback rewards, on June 11 & 12, 2022.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Monsoon Carnival with up to 60% off and additional deals from sellers. Check out the products here.

Smartphones, Gadgets and Mobile Accessories:

Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage): The Redmi Note 11 comes with 90Hz FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display, 50 MP Quad Rear Camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens, and 13 MP front camera. It has 5000 mAh large battery with 33W Pro fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity and MIUI 13 which offers advanced privacy and safety protection. It also offers a hands-free Alexa experience and is available on Amazon.in for INR 12,999 approx.

Boat Airdopes 141 42H Playtime: Enjoy an extended break on weekends with your favourite episodes on stream, virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours nonstop playtime for earbuds. The earbuds are equipped with our ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge, while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1,499 approx.

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch: This Squad 2.0 Smartwatch comes with 4 iconic original Chumbak bands, a 1.7′ full touch screen with dynamic display and full touch control along with multiple watch faces. It offers real-time and 24X7 health monitoring, continuous blood oxygen monitoring SpO2, tracks menstrual cycle (available through OTA update), monitors sleep quality, continuous heart rate & blood pressure tracking and a step pedometer. The powerful 230 mAh battery along with the advanced smart sensors give the Chumbak Squad 2.0 a massive stand by battery backup of 14 days along with 7 days of active use. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,499 approx.

Home Appliances & TV:

IFB 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine: This washing machine from IFB is perfect for a nuclear family and comes with special features like, Aqua Energie for a softer wash. It also removes allergens & prevents wastage of detergent. The Crescent Moon Drum creates a gentle water cushion, preventing damage to fabrics & optimally placed holes provide the mechanical action required to get the desired wash results and the ‘Laundry Add-On’ option, lets you pause the cycle and add laundry during the wash. This machine comes with a 4-year product warranty, high–low voltage protection, child lock and much more. Available on Amazon.in for INR 22,490 approx.

Get home the all-round smart entertainment to enjoy rainy days. The Redmi Smart TV comes with HD Ready (1366×768) display, 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X and DTS-HD, Vivid Picture Engine, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage and much more. This TV comes with 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional on panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase. Available on Amazon.in for INR 14,999 approx. Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X: This smart tv from Mi comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160), 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 20 Watts Output, Built-In Wi-Fi, 4K HDR 10-bit display and more. In addition, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 1 year extra on the panel. Available on Amazon.in for INR 35,999 approx.

Furniture:

Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood King Bed (Teak Finish): The minimalistic design of the sheesham wooden bed in an elegant teak finish makes it a versatile piece of furniture that complements a variety of interiors. Free from burrs and sharp edges for enhanced safety, the bed comes with a load bearing capacity of 350kg and a 5-year warranty on manufacturing defects. The bed has also gone through 20+ safety and quality checks and is free from toxins and harmful chemicals. Available on Amazon.in for INR 16,499 approx.

The Sleep Company Patented SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress: The flawless amalgamation of SmartGRID Ortho technology, along with great comfort is what every inch of our SMART Ortho mattress provides you with. This mattress is crafted with multiple layers of ingenuity; where each layer is scientifically designed to provide firm support for back and knitted with super-soft fabric for the ultimate comfort, even during your long and lazy weekend slumbers. Available on Amazon.in for INR 21,499 approx.

Amazon Fashion and Beauty:

GoSriKi Women’s Jute Silk Saree With blouse piece: Look your best with the jute silk saree from GoSriKi that will enhance your ethnic game whenever you attend festive occasions or parties. Available on Amazon.in for INR 489 approx.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clog: Wear the Crocs comfort on your feet with to add a touch of fun and quirkiness to your lifestyles. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,199 approx.

Yellow Chimes Swarovski Elements Deep Ocean Love Hearts Bracelet: This bracelet is embellished with sparkling blue hearts and the adjustable closure ensures a secure fit. The oval shape of bracelet keeps the main part in front and even makes it stick to hand perfectly. The diameter is between 5-6 cm. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1,499 approx.

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara: Take your lashes to Paradise with Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Its soft wavy bristle brush holds the maximum amount of formula and glides on evenly and easily. This volumizing and lengthening mascara delivers a full lash fringe that's feathery soft, no flaking, no smudging, no clumping. Available on Amazon.in for INR 559 approx.

Handbags and Luggage

Lavie Women’s Betula Tote Bag: Wish to stay comfortable yet stylish? This bag is the perfect choice made from premium man-made leather. It has a well-stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and storage. Available on Amazon.in for INR 999 approx.

Baggit Women's Sling Bag: Don't leave house without this saddle bag, it's the perfect companion for a girls' night out. Buy this long adjustable strap minimalist charmer available at Amazon for INR 699 approx.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) (Black): It is a smart speaker is the perfect companion for your home and kids. Make every day learning fun and engaging by getting your kids to just ask Alexa! Just have them ask “Alexa, tell me about pyramids” or “Alexa, play nursery rhymes”. Alexa can also teach kids about spellings, grammar, calculations or play bedtime stories, quizzes and so much more. Get it for INR 3,999 approx.

Kindle (10th Gen): With built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day Kindle (10th Gen) is a perfect companion for all the book lovers. It also features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in the direct sunlight. The product is priced at INR 7,999 approx.

Home & Kitchen:

Cello Venice Plastic Bottle Set, 1 Litre, Set of 5, Assorted: To bottle up drinks to go or store prepped drinks in your fridge. Whether you’re looking for small or large plastic juice bottles, Cello has what you need with BPA-Free & Safe to use and Free from Harmful Chemicals making household work an easier and enjoyable experience for you. And one can grab this for just INR 399 approx.

Books & Games:

The Magicians of Mazda Paperback: To connect disparate threads from ancient iconography, apocalyptic events, Vedic doctrine, Parsi history and medical science. The latest addition to the most amazing Bharat Series of Ashwin Sanghi. Available on Amazon.in for INR 345 approx.

Monopoly Deluxe Edition, fantasy Board Game, For friends and Family, For 8 years old and Up,Multicolor: It is a perfect Deluxe version of the Fast-dealing property trading game is a fun family game to choose from 10 special quality golden color tokens to move around the board. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1,294 approx.

Customers can enjoy Amazon.in shopping experience in 8 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam in addition to English. Additionally, customers can use their voice to shop in English and in Hindi and walk into the nearest Amazon Easy store to avail assisted shopping experience.