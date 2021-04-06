Western Digital might be better known for its external storage solutions but the company has ventured into the flash storage space with its first ever 2-in-1 flash drive in the form of the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. The company said this has been specifically made with iPhone users in mind given that the flash drive comes with both Lightning and USB Type-C connections.

This makes for a convenient solution for owners of iPhone devices that comes with Lightning ports and will make it easy for users to transfer data between iPhone to just about any device having a USB Type-C port or Lightning port and vice-versa. In fact, the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can serve as a data bridge between iPhone, iPad, Mac devices, Android devices, PC, and whatnot.

Another inherent positive with the flash drive is users have the option to password protect the data using the iXpand Drive app. Transferring content from the iPhone to the app will also help free up space in the iPhone while the same can also be used for an automatic backup of info such as photos, videos, documents, contacts, and other stuff.

Coming to price, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe starts at Rs. 4,449 for the 64 GB model while the 128 GB model will set you back Rs. 5,919. The top-of-the-line model that offers 256 GB of storage will sell for Rs. 8,999. The flash drive can be bought from Amazon India.