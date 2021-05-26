ViewSonic has announced the launch of its new wireless presentation display in India. The new ViewSonic CDE20, as the display is named, comes across as a modern-looking wireless display solution that can add aesthetic value to any presentation environment. Of course, that isn’t the only reason one would like to have it in the first place as the display, placed at a strategic point in a collaboration room enhances person-to-person accessibility.

With the Wireless Presentation Display, any team working towards a common goal will find it a lot easier to collaborate and interact in real-time. All of that again wouldn’t have been possible had it not being ViewSonic’s smart software solutions included in the package. So, there is the myViewBoard Display, ViewBoard Cast, and myViewBoard Manager that makes diverse tasks such as remote management, real-time content sharing, or all-in-one display solution a breeze.

From a hardware point of view, the ViewSonic CDE20 scores high with its 4K Ultra HD display that makes contents simply pop out. The broad viewing angle also ensures everyone in the room gets to see the content with equal ease. The dual speaker system also adds to the overall feel-good factor that the display provides for. The CDE20 series includes displays in the 43-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 86-inch form factor.

The WPD otherwise runs Android and has 3 GB of memory along with 16 GB of native storage. Another highlight of the WPD is its support for the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). This ensures a cable-less integration as well as a simple installation procedure. What’s more, the wireless presentation display can also be easily connected to an external media player that will let users have an enriching multi-media experience as well. Then there is the USB port for better connectivity and accessibility while the integrated apps allow for enhanced functionality.

Another interesting feature of the CDE20 WPD is the ViewSonic Cast software that it comes with and which allows content from a mobile device to be cast to the display via wireless means or cable network. This also enables multiple users to annotate content on their smartphones and cast them to the WPD easily so that everyone else gets to see those.