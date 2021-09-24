Truly Wireless Earphones market is hot globally, with tons of models entering the market each month. But, unfortunately, by this point, it’s hard to keep track of the good ones. Just a while back, we reviewed some decent quality TWS from Truke, the S1 and Q1, to be precise. Now we bring another pair of TWS from the same brand. We recently got our hands on the new Truke BTG-1 & BTG-2, a pair of flashier gamers centric TWS.

We have been using both for close to a week now and while on paper, these TWS buds seem decent for the price, let’s dive into our review to find out more for a more informed buying decision.

Truke BTG-1 & BTG-2 TWS Specifications

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version– 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 13mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers

13mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4.6g

4.6g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Both the BTG-1 & BTG-2 have the same package contents, which include:

TWS buds

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design & Performance

Both the buds share many standard features ranging from the bud’s design, battery life, controls and, more importantly, the target audience. The different bits are the carrying case and the LED design on them. So, let’s start first with the BTG-1; it got an angular carrying case with LEDs on the front that mimic eyes. These eyes light up once the lid is open and look sleek. Likewise, the point on the BTG-1s is angular, with sharp lines flowing through it.

On the other hand, the BTG-2 have a generic oval shape with a gamer-centric shape on the front, which again lights up because of the LEDs. For non-gamers, these might look over the top, given how bright these green LEDs can be. Design is a subjective choice, and we will leave it to you.

The entire construction of the buds and the carrying case on both models is entirely done in plastic. The buds have an in-ear design and carry a small stem that houses the mics and the touch controls. They also have LEDs on them, just like the carrying case, which only light up during the pairing process. The quality of the buds and the carrying case is decent on the BTG-1 and BTG-2 when we factor in the asking price of INR 1,999.

Moving to the performance, pairing the buds is relatively easy. These buds follow the master-slave connectivity protocol going around with earbuds pairing themselves and showing up as a single unit in the Bluetooth panel of the smartphone, making the process even easier.

Both the Truke BTG-1 & BTG-2 carry 13mm dynamic drivers on each side which are slightly bass-heavy. The brand is advertising these as Titanium drivers, and while we can’t dissect them to confirm, we will take the brand’s claims at face value. The bass-heavy nature of these will be appreciated by the gamers, which is their target audience.

On paper, both these models claim to offer too much, which doesn’t align with the actual products. During our brief testing period, we found these buds good for listening to vocal stuff like Podcasts. However, the sound stage is too muddy to enjoy music on these. As for the gaming, they have a 60ms latency which is suitable for most games but not so good with FPS games where reaction times are the key.

The call quality on both the BTG-1 & 2 is nothing extraordinary either. Though dual microphones on each bud coupled with an ENC algorithm, we would rate the overall experience as just average. As for the battery life, the company claimed figures are not precisely met. During our brief use, the buds lasted a little over 7 hours, with the volume set to 65% instead of the up to 10 hours figure. The cases hold a sizeable 500mAh battery here, and we got just shy of 2 full top-ups.

Verdict – Worth buying?

Both the Truke BTG-1 and BTG-2 are priced at INR 1,999, and for that amount, they just hit the average mark. However, as we said earlier, the TWS market is hot and happening with new launches each week and the under INR 2K segment is the one seeing the most competition. We found these models flashy and aimed at a niche audience with an average sound stage basically suitable for gamers but surely not for the audiophiles.