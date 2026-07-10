Kia Introduces Second Generation Seltos SUV in Europe with Hybrid Option

South Korean carmaker Kia has launched the second-generation Seltos SUV in the European market, introducing hybrid technology and advanced features to the region for the first time. The updated sport utility vehicle becomes the first Kia model in Europe to offer vehicle-to-load capability alongside a new electronic all-wheel-drive system. While mainland European buyers can choose between standard petrol and hybrid models, customers in the United Kingdom will receive the hybrid variant exclusively.

Key Takeaways

Dimensions measure 4,430 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, offering 536 litres of boot space.

The hybrid setup pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, generating 152 hp for front-wheel drive and 176 hp for all-wheel drive.

A six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission manages both drivetrain variants.

Interior technology includes three screens combined into a single panoramic display panel.

Drivetrain and Performance Specifications

The new global version of the vehicle utilizes a 1.6-litre GDI engine for its hybrid configuration. Kia connects this engine to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Drivetrain choices dictate the overall power delivery of the vehicle. The front-wheel-drive models produce 152 horsepower. Buyers who select the electronic all-wheel-drive system receive an output of 176 horsepower. This electronic system manages torque delivery between the front and rear wheels to improve grip on slippery surfaces.

The vehicle also introduces a feature called vehicle-to-load. This system allows owners to use the high-voltage battery of the hybrid setup to power and charge external electric appliances, a feature typically found only on battery-electric vehicles.

Design and Interior Technology

Kia updated the body dimensions to suit urban environments while maintaining cabin space. The vehicle offers a cargo capacity of 536 litres behind the rear seats, providing more utility than a standard sedan or hatchback. The brand plans to sell the model in three distinct trim levels named GS, GLS, and X-Line. The high-spec X-Line package adds dark exterior visual accents, a dark front emblem, a black interior color scheme, and unique wheel designs. Buyers can select from ten different paint finishes, including three regional exclusive options named Tan Beige, Denim Blue, and Pale Grey.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard features a wide horizontal glass panel that houses three separate digital screens. This setup combines a 12.3-inch primary instrument cluster for driver information, a 5.3-inch dedicated climate control setup, and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen for navigation and media. The cabin atmosphere relies on a premium eight-speaker sound system built by audio specialist Harman Kardon, supported by a customizable ambient lighting setup that offers 64 distinct color configurations.

FAQs

Q1. Does the European Kia Seltos come with a diesel engine option?

A1. No, Kia does not offer a diesel engine for the new Seltos in Europe. The vehicle is available only with a standard internal combustion petrol engine or a petrol-hybrid setup.

Q2. What is the cargo capacity of the new Kia Seltos?

A2. The European model provides 536 litres of luggage space in the rear boot section.

Q3. Can you use the vehicle to charge external electronic devices?

A3. Yes, the hybrid model features vehicle-to-load technology, which lets users power external electronic appliances using the car battery system.

Q4. Which transmission options are available for the hybrid variant?

A4. Both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive hybrid models come equipped with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.