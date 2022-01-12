The newest entrant in the truly wireless earphones space is Truke. A brand is known for its gamer-focused TWS which we had reviewed a while back. The brand is now back with the successor of the BTG-1 and BTG-2, the BTG-3 along with the Air Buds Lite. Both the new models have the same hardware and features but differ in design and come in at a price tag of INR 1,399. So, should you pick these over other the competition? Let us find out in our review.

Truke BTG 3 & Air Buds Lite TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 10mm Titanium Drivers

10mm Titanium Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Claimed Battery Life – Up to 8-10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 8-10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 1 (each side)

1 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Starting with the design, both the BTG 3 & Air Buds Lite TWS feature a different design. The case on the BTG 3 comes with a pebble-like case while the Air Buds Lite gets a more rounded design. The BTG 3 comes in a more toned-down finish while the Air Buds Lite gets a funkier design probably aimed at gamers. The whole construction on both the buds is done in high-quality plastic. The lid offers a satisfying click when opening or closing the case.

On the other hand, the buds have a standard design with a 45-degree angle for better in-ear fit and also get a shorter stem. The buds are lightweight and pack a large battery which is enough to power through 8 hours, more on this in the performance section below. Despite the low price, Truke didn’t cut corners and has added a Type C port for charging on both models. What we didn’t like is the big Truke branding on the bud’s stem.

Performance

The pairing process on both models is straightforward. The earphones power on as soon as they are taken out of the case, at this point you just need to connect the buds to your phone by getting into the Bluetooth settings. The Tuke BTG 3 and Air Buds Lite pack 10mm drivers with a single mic on either bud.

Given the price, all the basic protocols like AAC and SBC are covered. Given that both these models have the same hardware, the tuning is also the same. The sound stage is flat with a slight emphasis on the bass. The bass is not that boomy and prominent but kicks in at the right amount. This type of tuning is the most common on the majority of TWS buds in the market right now. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended.

The standout feature on these units is the 55ms low-latency gaming experience and audio in-ear detection sensor that you rarely get in a TWS in this price range. There is also the AI-powered noise cancellation with deep neural network tech to better the call experience which in our testing was acceptable for an INR 1,500 TWS.

Moving to the battery performance, both the units gave the playtime as mentioned by the brand. With volume levels set at 50%, the buds lasted us just shy of 8 hours on a single charge and about 40 hours with the case. Both the buds and the case took about 2 hours for a full top-up.